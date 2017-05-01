Celebritease: Styles kicks off solo career with tour

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Life was dramatically different for both me and celebrities when I started writing this column two years ago. While some of the most iconic personalities in Hollywood passed, new stars were born. When “Celebritease” began in the Fall of 2015, Taylor Swift was dating Calvin Harris and we were planning a presidential campaign in 2020 for Kanye West to lead our nation. As for a “Sign of the Times,” Harry Styles was leading One Direction while Zayn Malik broke off his engagement to Perrie Edwards. A lot can change in two years.

Currently, Swift is lurking around Nashville gearing up for a more country style album to release in 2018. Styles recently announced he will be kicking off his solo career this summer on a world tour. Tickets go on sale May 5, while his debut album will release on May 12. Niall Horan is finishing up his first solo album and is rumored his next single will be called “Slow Hands.”

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love for each other. The two tied the knot in 2011 and had two adorable children, George and Charlotte. The royal family continues to inspire the world with their dedication to mental health awareness and other charitable causes.

In 2015, Chris Soules was America’s heartthrob on the 19th season of “The Bachelor.” The farmer from Iowa thought he found love with Whitney Bischoff, but they split later that year. In 2017, Soules was arrested for a fatal hit and run accident in Iowa. It was reported he rear ended a truck in front of him, leaving the driver dead. Soules was not charged with driving under the influence, and his lawyers claim he stayed with the victim trying to resuscitate him.

Stars who came out to the Stagecoach Festival had a blast at country’s biggest musical festival. Musicians like Nick Jonas and Niall Horan hung out with country duo Dan and Shay while the biggest names in country like Shania Twain took the stage. As festival season picks up for summer, we can’t wait to watch our favorite artists rock out on stage.

Writing this column each week has been such a rewarding experience. From award shows to engagements, I have loved gossiping as you read along. Johnanthony Alaimo wrote the celebrity gossip column before me. In his final article he wrote that he hoped another sociopath would take his place. It has been an honor to fill those shoes, and to the next sociopath, I can’t wait to see where you take the column.



I will leave you with these wise words from Kanye West, “I made that bitch famous.”