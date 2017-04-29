Campus Style: Summer trend predictions

By Jillian Greene

Columnist

As the school year comes to an end, summer vibes are almost in full effect. It’s hard to believe there’s only one more week of classes. Students across campus will soon be cramming for finals, submitting last minute assignments or, for seniors, preparing for the real world. One thing is on all of our minds: summer. More specifically, we are all wondering what fashion trends will be most prevalent over the summer. At least once a day, I’m reminded of the upcoming warm summer months as I scroll through my Instagram feed and see fashion bloggers posting stylish trends. Here are some summer trend predictions:

One-piece swimsuits:

This is an easy one. Last summer, we saw a wave of new styles and we’ll definitely be seeing more. From funky patterns to sleek styles — these options seem limitless. The desire for these swimsuits may be in higher demand than the popular two-piece suits we see season after season.

Bell bottoms:

From jeans to sweatpants, the bell bottom pant style has been making its way back into the fashion world. We’re now seeing them in more colorful and patterned styles. These are a great alternative to yoga pants, as they’ll add just a little more spunk into your style.

Rompers:

Whether worn casually or formally, rompers are becoming a staple item everyone should invest in.

Sun hats:

Of course we will be seeing the classic and cute straw sun hats this summer. However, big floppy beach hats are, in my opinion, the next hot thing. Not only are floppy hats adorable in their simplest style, but some have sayings like “Hello Sunshine” and “Do Not Disturb” sewn into them. They are the perfect beach accessory.