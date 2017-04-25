WTSR New Noise: Future Islands & Nana Grizol

This week, WTSR Assistant Music Director EJ Paras highlights some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Future Islands

Album Name: “The Far Field”

Release Number: 5th

Hailing From: Baltimore, Md.

Genre: Pulsating Indie Synthpop

Label: 4AD

Future Islands’ hooks on “The Far Field” undeniably stand out. Samuel T. Herring’s crisp voice carries the songs through. His lyrics have a central theme: There is power in emotional vulnerability. You can find a way to laugh and cry in the same breath, and be stronger for it. The bass is awesome throughout — groovy basslines add to the texture of each song. They’ll continue to grow their fanbase as they play festivals this year like Coachella, Panorama, Bonnaroo and more.

Similar Sounds: Glass Animals, Mac Demarco, alt-J

Must Hear: “Time on Her Side,” “Ran,” “Cave” and “North Star”

Band Name: Nana Grizol

Album Name: “Ursa Minor”

Release Number: 3rd

Hailing From: Athens, Ga.

Genre: Indie Folk Rock

Label: Orange Twin

Is this Neutral Milk Hotel in 2017? Well actually — two of the band members are from NMH, so you can be forgiven for that assumption. These melodies are familiar — you can tap your foot to most of the songs on this record. Horns are a definitive part of this band. The mature musicality and songwriting shines through. Lead singer Theo Hilton narrates a story and weaves the imagery of the nature-filled settings seamlessly.

Similar Sounds: Neutral Milk Hotel, Pinegrove, Weakerthans, The Decemberists

Must Hear: “Nightlights One,” “Mississippi Swells,” “Nightlights Two” and “Tacoma Center 1600”