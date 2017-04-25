No.1 lacrosse hits two birds with one defensive stick

Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The No.1 nationally ranked Lions continued their dominance in conference play. On the road, the team defeated Rowan University, 11-1, on April 18. The Lions then followed with a more hefty home win against Ramapo College, 17-1, on Thursday, April 20.

The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced junior defender Elizabeth Morrison as the Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, April 19.

The Lions offense threw goal after goal against the Profs. During the game freshman midfielder Alexandria Fitzpatrick netted in three goals, while sophomore midfielder Kathleen Jaeger, senior attacker Mia Blackman and freshman midfielder Allie Gorman all scored two goals apiece.

“The team is really meshing,” said Brooke Lionetti, a sophomore defender. “I think it’s the culmination of three months of focused, hard work through practice and games. We’ve been able to maintain possession of the ball very well recently, which has created scoring opportunities for us.”

The Lions were hungry for goals, as Jaeger and Gorman took shots off of free position attempts in the first minute. Fitzpatrick broke through the Profs defense when she grabbed a rebound from Jaeger’s shot.

Gorman then scooped up the ball and hurled it in for the Lions second goal. The Lions continued their attack, while the defense only allowed four shots in the first half.

At the 16th minute, Fitzpatrick cradled through Profs junior goalkeeper Erin Horner and scored the Lions fifth goal. The team finished the half with back-to-back goals from Fitzpatrick and sophomore midfielder Erin Harvey.

The Lions toned down their offense in the second half as the defense stopped the Profs from staging a comeback. The Profs lone goal of the game came when sophomore defender/midfielder Taylor Gretz sprinted past sophomore goalkeeper Miranda Chrone.

Jaeger added a finishing touch to Lions win when she scored her 31st goal of the season in the 44th minute.

In the home match against the Roadrunners, the Lions pounded their opponents and recorded whooping 29 goals. Seven Lions recorded multiple goals, while Morrison slowed down the Roadrunners.

The Lions dominated the Roadrunners during each minute of the first half. From the sixth to eighth minute, the Lions netted in four goals. The Roadrunners halted the Lions for a moment when freshman midfielder Ava Rinaldi scored with an assist from sophomore midfielder Molly Warner.

The Lions cruised to a 17-1 win in the second half with the help of their stingy defense. With the win, the Lions now carry a seven-game winning streak.

“Even though our team is dominating, we can’t let our guard down,” Morrison said. “We need to keep improving for the NJAC and NCAA Tournament.”

The team will conclude their season on road against Kean University on Saturday, April 29.

“I’m looking forward to the semester wrapping up so that the team can focus on lacrosse and reaching our ultimate goal of winning a National Championship,” Lionetti said.