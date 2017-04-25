All College Theatre performs one act plays

By Mia Ingui

Opinions Editor



From telling the touching story of one couple’s love through Post-It notes to an outlandish take on a murder mystery, An Evening of One Act Shorts was filled with love, light and laughter.

All College Theatre presented An Evening of One Act Shorts from April 21 to April 22 in the Kendall Black Box Theater. The show consisted of five short plays of several genres, including drama, comedy and murder mystery. One Acts provided an opportunity for the young writers and directors of ACT and TCNJ Musical Theatre to show off their skills, with two of the shows written by students at the College and all of the shows directed by students.

The first show of the night was “Post-its (Notes on a Marriage),” written by Paul Dooley and Winnie Holzman and directed by Sam Franz, a sophomore communication studies and English double major.

The story of a couple, played by sophomore technology and engineering education double major Evan Noone and freshman elementary education and psychology double major Kate Augustin, is told through the reading of the various Post-It notes they left for each other throughout the entire relationship.

The story began with the actress reading off notes about the great nights she spent over at her boyfriend’s place, with him reading similar notes he left for her. They started off basic, with the reoccurring theme of needing milk. She eventually permanently moves in with him, marries him and has their baby girl named Euginia.

The struggles of balancing marriage with work and caring for their child takes a toll on the couple. The actress writes a note that she’s taking some time away from the house, and her husband realizes that “All I want, all I’ve ever wanted, is for her to happy.”

Reunited, the couple is now growing old together. The lights go down on Augustin, symbolizing her death, and Noone’s character is still writing notes to her, with the last sadly saying they need milk.

“Admissions” was next, written by Colleen Neuman and directed by Sam Miller. Starring junior English and secondary education dual major Jenna Burke as Mary, junior communication studies major Lauren Vogel as Evelyn and sophomore marketing major Katie Marciniak as the ensemble, this story told Evelyn’s struggle to accept that she has died and now is at “admissions,” awaiting a decision on where she spends the rest of her afterlife.

Prim, proper and only 56 years old, Evelyn cannot accept the fact that she has died. Mary tries to convince her throughout the play that she is, in fact, in the afterlife, showing Evelyn her Aunt Sylvia and recapping her life for her. Mary asks her about her sins and contributions to society like helping the environment.

Evelyn tells Mary that she didn’t see why she needed to help.

“I had a small, little life,” she said.

“All lives are the same size,” Mary responded.



Evelyn comes to terms with her current situation after making peace with her past life.

“You Can’t Kill a Cactus” was written and directed by senior communication studies major Brooke Buonauro, telling the story of what seemed to be a simple “morning after,” but turned out to be a deep reunion between friends.

Natalie, played by sophomore business management major Karaline Rosen, returned home to attend the funeral of her good friend Jason, and wound up back at her house in bed with her old friend Ronan, played by freshman secondary education and history dual major Casey O’Neill. The two did some much needed catching up, with a few interruptions by Natalie’s outlandish step sister Cassidy, as played by sophomore communication studies major Gretchen Newell.

The next play was “Framed,” written and directed by senior journalism major Jonathan Edmondson, a serious play about what lies beneath the surface of those around us. The young Ethan, as played by sophomore biology major Matt Fertakos, checks into a motel to escape his past of sexual assault and confusion.

He is comforted by the motel owners, Hunter, played by junior chemistry major Eric Schreiber, and Scarlett, played by junior communication studies major Kristen Gassler, and his newfound friends, Violet, played by sophomore secondary education and history dual major Kelly Colleran, and Zoe, played by freshman marketing major Gail Cervallos.

The last play of the night, titled “The Mystery at Twicknam Vicarage,” was just as outlandish as it sounds. The murder mystery was written by David Ives and directed by senior English major Henry Albright.

This group of wacky individuals, composed of Dexter, played by freshman computer science major Lenin Cruz Navas, Roger, played by sophomore history major Chris Loos, Mona, played by junior art major Haley Witko, and Sarah, played by sophomore elementary education and psychology double major Kira Cohen, all attempt to figure out who killed Jeremy, played by junior graphic design major Rob Birnbohm, who was every character’s lover.

The show was a success, said Edmondson, who is writing and directing for a third time.

“It was so exciting and nerve-wracking. It was so gratifying to see the cast bring this show to life,” Edmondson said.