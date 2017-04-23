Celebritease: Katy Perry spits Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Columnist

Whether or not you’re a fan of the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino, everyone’s reactions to the new drink were priceless. Katy Perry was among those who tried the drink, but she spit it out after her first sip. If the sour drink wasn’t for you, don’t worry, plenty of big news dropped this week.

Chris Pratt attended his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling with his adorable family. While he recently faced criticism for comments regarding the lack of “blue collar Americans” representation in movies, he later quote-tweeted an article that criticized him for the remark. “That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say,” he said. “I’ll own that. There’s a ton of movies about blue collar America.”

While the comment was not well-received, his appearance on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was met with high praise.

The morning of the ceremony, Pratt’s wife, Anna Faris, live-tweeted photos of the down-to-earth couple getting ready. From Pratt doing yoga to playing the guitar, she wasn’t afraid to show her husband at his most vulnerable. In a sweet post, Faris showed Pratt teaching their son, Jack, how to tie his tie. Then, the family was all smiles on the red carpet.

Also this week, Selena Gomez attended her former onscreen brother’s wedding. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” cast reunited for David Henrie’s wedding on Friday, April 21. Gomez took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

“Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married,” Selena wrote. “Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!”

She included a collage of photos that featured a throwback to the cast on set and present shots from the wedding.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams, who is engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian, confirmed on Wednesday, April 19, that she is pregnant with their first child. Williams was already almost two-months pregnant when she won the Australian Open on Jan. 28, and no one had a clue.

“I’m elated for her; I’ve seen her with our son, and she will be a great mother,” said Andy Roddick, a tennis player and a childhood friend of Williams, according The New York Times.

If all of this is a “Sign of the Times” as Harry Styles has been signing, there is good fortune ahead.