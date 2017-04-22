Campus Style: Express yourself!

By Jillian Greene

Columnist

In the fashion world, there is often a debate over when it is acceptable to wear white. Around this time of year, everyone starts talking about it. In fear of breaking fashion rules, a friend recently asked if she should wear white jeans. My answer to her question was simple: Wear whatever you want, whenever you want.

These so-called “fashion rules” are becoming outdated. The rules that say to never wear white after Labor Day or before Memorial Day began in the 1930’s. I say it is time to break the rules.

Fashion is a way to express yourself. In my opinion, your style is individual to who you are and it shouldn’t be limited by any rules.

For example, in the recent movie “Me Before you,” Louisa Clark, played by actress Emilia Clarke, has an interesting sense of style. While most people may criticize her wardrobe, she walks proudly in her brightly colored leggings, funky patterns and puffy skirts.

Hopefully Clarke has inspired others to embrace their own distinct sense of style.

Another actress whose style I admire is Mindy Kaling from “The Mindy Project.” In the show, her wardrobe consists of bright and fun colors. She is limitless in her style and never afraid to show off something new and trendy.

So, my advice to you is to be more like Clarke and Kaling. Be bold, and wear those white jeans, regardless of the time of year.