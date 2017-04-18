WTSR New Noise: Go Fever & Middle Kids

This week, WTSR staff member Rachel Miller highlight some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Go Fever

Album Title: “Go Fever”

Hailing From: Austin, Texas

Release Number: Debut

Genre: Surf Pop Rock & Roll

Label: Independent

Australian transplant Acey Monaro, who dropped out of school at 14, and had married and divorced a man twice her age by the time she was 26, is a known rabble-rouser. After gaining fame in Australia as a solo artist, Acey moved to Austin, Texas to form Go Fever with her new husband Benjamin Bordick on bass, Keith Lough on guitar, Sam Rivers on keys, and Josh Halpern on drums. Calling their music “surf pop mixed with rock and roll” they pull influences from the Beach Boys to the Pixies. Acey’s attitude and point of view translate directly to her music. Complete with catchy lyrics and three-part harmonies, “Go Fever” is sure to be stuck in your head for days and wanting more.

Must Hear: “Come Undone,” “Small Talk,” “Folk Zero” and “Go Fever”

Band Name: Middle Kids

Album Title: “Middle Kids”

Release Number: Debut EP

Hailing From: Sydney, Australia

Genre: Indie Pop

Label: Domino Recording Co

Having achieved enormous popularity in Australia with their first two singles, indie-pop trio, Middle Kids, have reached international acclaim with their self-titled EP. After an endorsement from Elton John himself, they achieved stardom almost overnight. Hannah Joy’s gripping vocals combine with bubbly slide guitar from Tim Fitz, and Harry Day on drums to create a compelling and catchy collection of tracks. Off to a running start with festival appearances and an upcoming tour with the Cold War Kids, the sky’s the limit for the Middle Kids.

Must Hear: “Edge of Town,” “Old River” and “Your Love”