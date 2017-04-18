Students brush teeth with bottles of Jack

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager

Kesha brings out the “Animal” in students

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on April 7, an officer was requested on reports of an intoxicated underage female at the Student Recreation Center, where TCNJ EMS was stationed for the Spring Concert. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female student who appeared intoxicated. The student had slurred speech, glassy eyes and could not stand up straight — all consistent signs of someone who is under the influence of alcohol, according to police reports.

The student also admitted that she drank an unknown amount of vodka prior to entering the concert, police said. TCNJ EMS assessed the student and decided that she did not need to be transported for further medical assistance. The student was issued a summons for underage consumption and was released without incident.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., an officer was at the recreation center when another underage intoxicated female student was brought in for medical treatment. The female student exhibited signs of intoxication through her slurred speech and glassy eyes. The student also admitted to drinking two or three shots of vodka prior to entering the concert, police said. TCNJ EMS assessed the student and decided she did not need to be transported for further medical attention. The female was issued a summons for underage consumption and was released without incident.

At 9 p.m., another female student was brought to the TCNJ EMS room by security during the Spring Concert. The female student had trouble maintaining her balance, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was red in the face — all symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police reports. TCNJ EMS evaluated the student and determined that she needed to be transported to the hospital for further treatment. The female student was issued a summons for underage drinking.

At approximately 9 p.m., another female student was brought into the TCNJ EMS room during the Spring Concert. The female was visibly intoxicated and would not cooperate with TCNJ EMS or Campus Police, according to police reports. The female student gave false information about her identity and kept saying that she wasn’t drunk. She was given a field sobriety test and she could barely walk, police said. The female student finally gave her name after several attempts to identify her.

Ewing Township EMS arrived at the scene to transport the female to the hospital. According to Campus Police, the female then became combative. She started yelling that she wasn’t going to the hospital and began waving her arms in an attempt to get off of the stretcher. An officer quickly handcuffed the female for her safety, his safety and the safety of TCNJ EMS, police said. Ewing Township EMS transported the female to a hospital. Campus Police rode in the back of the ambulance with the female. She was transported for medical assistance and the handcuffs were removed upon arrival at the hospital without incident. The female was issued a summons for underage drinking.

During the Spring Concert at approximately 9:40 p.m., a male was brought to the TCNJ EMS room by security. The male showed signs of intoxication through his inability to maintain balance, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and belligerence toward TCNJ EMS and Campus Police. TCNJ EMS evaluated the male and determined that he needed to be transported to the hospital for further treatment. The male was issued a summons for underage drinking.

Window broken in Wolfe

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on April 5, four Campus Police officers responded to Wolfe Hall in reference to an injured individual. Upon arrival, Campus Police met with a resident in one of the elevator lobbies in Wolfe Hall who stated that he was the roommate of the injured student. The roommate pointed Campus Police to the room where they could find the injured student.

Upon entering the room, Campus Police observed a male student sitting in a chair with a white shirt wrapped around his left hand. The student stated that he got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend over the phone and punched a window out of frustration, police said.

The damage incurred on the window was estimated to be $150, according to police reports.

When asked what happened between him and his girlfriend, the injured student said he asked his girlfriend to come over to his room to talk, but she said she could not because she was busy studying. Campus Police said the injured student stated he found out that his girlfriend wasn’t studying, but hanging out in her friend’s room instead.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., TCNJ EMS arrived at the scene and evaluated the injured student. The student had lacerations on his left hand that appeared to require stitches, police said. The student stated that he did not want to be medically transported.

The injured student signed a waiver for medical assistance and was transported by his roommate to the hospital. The student was issued a summons for criminal mischief.

Golf cart taken from T-Dubs

At 12:40 a.m. on April 8, a Campus Police officer was dispatched to I Street on a report of a stolen golf cart. Upon arrival, the officer met with a Sodexo employee who stated that between 7:30 p.m. and 12:40 a.m., a T-Dubs campus-issued golf cart was taken. The golf cart was last seen parked in the loading dock behind T-Dubs on I Street.

The Sodexo employee described the golf cart as a white two-seater with a damaged black storage bed, according to police reports. The officer advised the Sodexo employee that he would contact her if Campus Police were to locate the golf cart. Campus Police searched the campus and surrounding neighborhoods with negative results. TCNJ Dispatch notified the Ewing Police Department of the situation.

A symbol of harm or a good luck charm?

At approximately 8:55 p.m. on April 9, a Campus Police officer was dispatched to the courtyard outside of Mayo Hall. Upon arrival, Campus Police met with a student who said she was reading the comments from Accepted Students Day on the billboard outside of the building when she noticed a questionable symbol written on it. The symbol, which appeared to be an inverted swastika, was written in blue ink, police said. It looked like someone tried to scribble over it with a red ink pen, but was unsuccessful.

After further investigation, it was determined that the symbol that appeared to be an inverted swastika is actually a symbol of good luck in certain Indian religions, police said. Campus Police contacted the night maintenance man so that he could respond to the scene, and the symbol was covered up without further incident.

Student might have inhaled more than marijuana

At approximately 10:50 a.m. on April 11, two Campus Police officers were dispatched on a medical call to help a student with a possibly punctured lung. Upon arrival, the officers met with a male student who stated that he was having difficulty breathing. The male student stated that he had smoked marijuana out of a new glass bong in the morning and was worried that he may have inhaled glass, police said.

Ewing EMS arrived on the scene to transport the male student to the hospital. According to police reports, the male student stated that he possessed both marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his dorm room. Campus Police retrieved the marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the student’s room. Due to the New Jersey Lifeline Legislation, no summons was issued.