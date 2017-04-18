Softball struggles against fierce pitching and hitting

By Maximillian C. Burgos

Sports Assistant

The Lions had a rough week, losing all four of their conference games in two doubleheaders. The Lions were swept at home on April 11 against the No. 6 Rowan University Roadrunners, 3-1 and 12-1. The team then endured two more losses at Ramapo College, 3-0 and 8-2, on Saturday, April 15.

Junior pitcher Sam Platt took three tough losses to her pitching record. The Lions also suffered one shutout, scrapping together runs in the other games.

After being swept last week by William Paterson University, Platt was pumped to get back on the field at home against Rowan University.

“We are excited to get back out in the NJACs on Tuesday and start a new week,” Platt said. “It is awesome that even after tough losses from the weekend, we are able to get back out there already on Tuesday on our home turf and start off on a good note.”

Platt’s optimism was not enough to help the Lions prevent a sweep at home against Rowan University.

Platt managed to keep the Profs to three runs in the first game, but the Lions offense could only manage one run against the fierce pitching of the Profs.

Profs freshman pitcher Jesse DeDomenico limited the Lions to only four hits. Junior infielder/catcher Danielle Carey scored the Lions lone run. After that, the Lions offense could do little to stop the Profs from winning the game, 3-1.

In the second game, the Lions had a rough outing, giving up six runs and 10 hits in the third and fifth innings. Meanwhile, Profs freshman pitcher Lauren Shannon shunned the Lions, giving up only one hit. She currently holds an undefeated 13-0 record.

The game ended early, handing the Lions a tough mercy rule 12-1 loss on their home field.

At Ramapo College, the Roadrunners steamed rolled Lions in two crushing losses.

In the first game, Platt held the Roadrunners to three runs, but the Lions offense could not stop the Roadrunners from running away with the victory. The Lions remained scoreless for the first time this entire season, managing eight hits, but no runs. Meanwhile, the Roadrunners snuck in three runs.

In the second game, the Lions showed a breath of life in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring two runs on six hits. However, their efforts were too late. The Roadrunners ran away with the score, winning 8-2.

Over the four-game losing streak, the Lions fell to 11-13 on the season. With four conference doubleheaders remaining, the Lions will need to rally in order to qualify for the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament.

The Lions return home to face Kean University on the College’s senior day on Saturday, April 22, starting at 1 p.m. at Dr. June Walker field.