SFB gets in step with three dance-centric events

By Olivia Rizzo

Staff Writer

The Student Finance Board withheld funding for two events at its latest meeting, citing concerns over the high cost per student, while providing funding to three dance-centered events.

The Association of Students for Africa was denied additional funding for its Akwaaba Banquet. The additional funds would have covered the costs of an outside host and performers for the banquet. The board deemed that the additional funding would make the price per student for the event too high and would, therefore, be fiscally irresponsible.

According to the proposal packet, the Akwaaba Banquet “will foster the appreciation for diversity on this campus by exposing the TCNJ community and introduce the student body to a new culture.”

The Akwaaba Banquet will take place on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. in the Decker Social Space.

A Taste of South America hosted by Medicine, Education and Development for Low Income Families Everywhere was tabled, as the board was concerned that the event violated its constitutional policy against funding charitable events. Additionally, the board was concerned about the price of food.

“Aside from immersing our attendees in a cultural experience, we want to address the public health issues in South Africa, as well. We believe that cultural and public health go hand in hand, and that people are unaware of the medical, education and development situation in other countries, particularly in South America,” the proposal packet read.

The Unified Greek Council did not receive funding for its Stroll for a Cure event. The board denied funding for the event due to concerns over the high cost per student and the event’s similarity to TCNJam, which was held earlier this semester. The board also expressed concern that UGC did not seek funding for such a large event earlier in the semester.

“The purpose of Stroll For a Cure is to further the awareness to TCNJ’s community about HIV and to celebrate the amount that has been raised for the AIDS United organization throughout the month of April,” the proposal packet read.

The Inter-Greek Council was funded $6,672.50 for its AirBand event, which will take place on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Packer Hall South Gym.

“The purpose of AirBand is to showcase the creative talent and cooperative spirit of TCNJ’s Fraternity and Sorority community as the closing event of Greek Week. Airband is an open event, to which all TCNJ students are welcomed and encouraged to attend and enjoy the entertainment provided by the Greek Week teams,” the proposal packet read.

Funding will cover the costs of sound setup, stage assembly, lighting, private security and Campus Police.

The Asian American Association received $54.06 for Mystique of the East 2017, which will take place on Sunday, April 23, at 6 p.m. in the Kendall Hall’s Main Stage.

“Mystique will feature performances that have origins rooted in various Asian countries, such as China, Japan, India, the Philippines and Korea,” the proposal packet read.

Funding will cover the costs of bamboo poles and dance ribbons.

Swing Dance Club was funded $1,094.84 for Once Upon A Rock Step, an on-campus swing dance event. The dance will be held on April 28 in room 100 of the Brower Student Center at 7:30 p.m.

“Our event is intended to involve TCNJ students in the fun and exciting activity of swing dancing, while also providing a fun and inviting atmosphere for non-dancers,” the proposal packet read.

Funding will cover the cost of a live band, decorations, food and sound technicians. The board tabled the organization’s funding request for a dance floor rental due to its high cost.

SFB was funded $1,139 for its Summer Training Retreat on Tuesday, April 25.

“This year we want to hold a training event with our current e-board and new e-board, and if space permits optional g-board members. We felt like in the past there has not been sufficient training for our new board. In order to ensure a smooth beginning of the semester next year, we hope to bring all parties together for an intensive training session,” read the proposal packet.

Funding will cover the costs of a housing rental, pizza, breakfast and snacks.