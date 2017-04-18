No. 1 Lions manhandle Scarlet Raptors and Seagulls

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The No. 1 ranked Lions annihilated Rutgers University-Camden, 17-0, on April 11 and beat the No. 11 Salisbury University Seagulls, 6-3, on Saturday, April 15.

The Rutgers-Camden Scarlet Raptors were no match against the Lions, as 12 different Lions scored throughout their match. Sophomore midfielder Kathleen Jaeger and freshman midfielder Kristin Biché led the explosive Lions offense with three goals apiece. At the seventh minute, senior defender LeeAnn Bak shot her first goal after snatching a pass from freshman attacker Kasey Donoghue.

The Lions defense was equally impressive, as the Scarlet Raptors were held to one shot during the entire game. The Lions also caused a whooping 19 turnovers against the Scarlet Raptors.

“We have to set the bar high as the No. 1 team in the country,” said Brooke Lionetti, a sophomore defender. “Our defense needs to get better and tougher, so we can win close games in the postseason.”

Later on Saturday, the Lions extended their winning streak to five games after defeating Salisbury University, 6-3.

Both teams held each other scoreless until freshman midfielder Allie Gorman scored in the 22nd minute off a pass from sophomore midfielder Erin Harvey. In the next play, junior midfielder/defender Jaclyn Douglas intercepted a pass from Seagulls junior attacker Dana King.

Gorman scored again in the 26th minute on a free position attempt. At the end of first half, the Seagulls snuck in a last minute goal when Seagulls senior midfielder Gabbi Nieves scored off a feed from sophomore attacker Lindsey Wagner.

During the second half, the Lions and Seagulls were netting in goals back and forth until the Lions pulled away a 6-3 victory.

In less than a minute, Wagner struck again and tied the match at 2. After the Seagulls fouled, senior attacker Mia Blackman put the Lions ahead and scored on a free position attempt. In the next Lions possession, Jaeger nearly landed a shot on goal before it was intercepted by Seagulls senior defender Kieran Kelleher.

In the 38th minute, Blackman scored again on another free position attempt to give the Lions a 4-2 lead. She has now scored 20 goals this season. After, the Seagulls countered when Seagulls sophomore attacker Courtney Feagan netted in a goal with an assist from junior attacker Alissa Talbert. As the Lions hung onto a 4-3 lead, freshman midfielder Alexandria Fitzpatrick scored twice.

The Lions now carry a 9-1 record as the season winds down to four remaining conference matches. On Thursday, April 20, the Lions will play against Ramapo College at Lions Stadium at 7 p.m.