Lions breeze through Chester Quarry Classic

By Nicole DeStefano

Staff Writer

The Lions track and field teams traveled to Widener University on Saturday, April 15, for the Chester Quarry Classic.

Sophomores Thomas Livecchi and Jack Wood highlighted the 800-meter dash. Livecchi came across the line in 1:55.56 to take sixth place, followed by Wood in eighth. Wood clocked in with a time of 1:55.92.

In the 400-meter dash, sophomore Nathan Osterhus secured fourth place with a time of 50.34. Senior Zakaria Rochdi placed ninth with a time of 51.74. Meanwhile, freshman Daniel Pflueger crossed the line in fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking in at 56.44.

Senior Jake Lindacher placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.08 and ran a 11.25 in the 100-meter dash, placing fourth. The duo of sophomore Luke Prothero and senior Brandon Mazzarella competed in the 1500-meter run. Prothero finished in 3:58.92 and Mazzarella in 4:03.07.

The Lions took second place in both the 4×100 meter and 4×400 meter relays. The 4×100 meter relay team, which comprises Lindacher, Pflueger, Osterhus and Junior Tristan Gibson, ran a time of 42.43.

The 4×400 meter relay team finished in 3:19.10 with Livecchi, Nathan Osterhus, Rochdi and sophomore Noah Osterhus.

In the field events, freshman John Otters cleared a height of 3.75 meters in the pole vault to place seventh overall. Freshman Justin Brown came in eighth with a distance of 6.34 meters and ninth in the triple jump at 12.49 meters.

The Lady Lions had two first-place finishes from freshmen Samantha Gorman and Katie LaCapria. In the 400-meter dash, Gorman clocked in at 57.43 and LaCapria finished in 2:12.38 in the 800-meter dash. Junior Danielle Celestin also found success in the sprint races.

She had two top-five finishes in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. For the 100-meter, she clocked in at 12.72 for third place. She then returned with a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter, with a time of 26.16.

In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Jenna Ellenbacher placed second, with a time of 1:02.86. In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Kristen Hall took fourth place with a time of 15.96. In the distance events senior Laura Straub placed eighth in a time of 4:53.92 in the 1500-meter race.

Nicole Tampone, Christine Woods, Hannah Fay and Alyssa Buccino comprise the Lady Lions 4×400-meter relay freshmen team, which took second with a time of 3:56.16.

Woods also competed in the field events and placed top five in the triple and high jump. She cleared 1.45 meters for fifth place in high jump and leaped 10.90 meters in the triple jump for fourth place.

In the pole vault, senior Tracy Prentice placed third, clearing a height of 3.21 meters. Sophomore Danielle Cozzarelli placed fourth in the long jump with 5.03 meters.

The Lions will compete at the Princeton Multi Meet on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, at Princeton University. They will return to Princeton on Friday, April 21, for the Larry Ellis Invitational.