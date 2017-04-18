Dicheck, Stanley record milestone wins in shutout

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The men’s tennis team reached two milestones this week. Head coach Scott Dicheck recorded his 400th coaching victory during the Lions 9-0 sweep against Muhlenberg College on Wednesday, April 12. In the following matchup at Ursinus College, senior Mike Stanley captured his 100th victory during the Lions 9-0 win on Thursday, April 13.

Meanwhile, the women’s team defeated a Division I opponent in crosstown rival Rider University, 6-1, on April 11. The Lady Lions then dropped a close home loss against New York University on Thursday.

The Lions delivered Dicheck’s 400th win with dominance, sweeping all singles and doubles against the Mules at home. Dicheck’s 400 wins consist of 172 from the men and 228 from the women. Dicheck earned his first coaching victory against then Salisbury State University on March 14, 2001, when the Lions defeated the Seagulls, 4-3.

“I’m proud of what this team has accomplished,” head coach Scott Dicheck said. “The men’s team has two 100-game winners and lots of memorable experiences. We need to cap the season on a high note, so we can qualify for an at-large bid for NCAAs.”

At Ursinus College, the Lions blanked the Bears, 9-0. In doubles, senior duo Jack August and Mike Stanley handily defeated Bears duo senior Chanton Phan and junior Peter Shields.

In singles, Stanley achieved his 100th win against Bears freshman Devin Paulison, beating him in 6-0 and 6-2 sets.

At the same time, the Lady Lions clawed through the Rider University Broncs. In doubles, the Lions dropped one match when Broncs sophomore Vanessa Canda and freshman Cyd Melendez slipped past juniors Maddy Stoner and Danna Tsay.

The team was dominant in singles, conceding only one loss on its way to a 6-1 win. Junior Brittany Reedman fought hard against Melendez in the second set until Melendez secured the match point.

The Lady Lions then endured a narrow loss against the New York University Violet at the Tennis Complex. In doubles, the Violet freshmen Rupa Ganesh and Judy Kam handily defeated sophomore Sneha Rangu and freshman Audrey Chen, 8-4.

Both the Violets and Lions were back and forth during the singles competition. After Rangu won the first match against Violets sophomore Floyera Shiyanova, the Lions dropped two consecutive matches.

Junior Anna Prestera gave the Lions 4-3 lead after she squashed Violets freshman Nikki Ong. The Lions could not sustain their lead as the Violets won the next two matches to win the day, 5-4.

The teams will competing in their last regular season games this week. The men’s tennis team will be on the road against Stevens Institute of Technology on Wednesday, April 19. The men conclude the season at the Tennis Complex when they compete against St. Lawrence University on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m.

The women’s team travel to Easton, Pa., for a matchup with Lafayette College on Wednesday, April 19. The lady Lions will host St. Lawrence University on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m. They then square off against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Sunday, April 23 at noon.