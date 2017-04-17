Classic Signals: Minorities lack representation

Every week, Features Editor Alyssa Gautieri hits the archives and finds old Signals that relate to current College topics and top stories.

In 2002, students stood up to the Student Finance Board and Student Government, arguing that minorities were not equally represented in these organizations. Today, the campus is continuing its efforts to be both diverse and inclusive, however, some students still feel administration could do better. This week, Sports Assistant Maximillian C. Burgos talked to minority students about their experiences at the College. The students said that, at times, they have felt out of place in the homogeneous campus.

A letter to the editor appearing in the Feb. 19 Signal and a corresponding article in the Feb. 26 issue has sparked controversy over representation of minority groups in the Student Government Association (SGA) and the Student Finance Board (SFB).

The letter, written by Almirrah Tiller, senior English major and treasurer of the College’s chapter of the Nation Council of Negro Women (NCNW) and Monique Hankerson, senior women and gender studies major and local NCNW vice president, criticized SGA for “ignoring voices” and certain members for their “rudeness.” It also questioned whether “minority voices” were being heard by SGA and SFB.

Tiller and Hankerson said that the problem isn’t that these organizations actively discourage minority participation, just that they are doing a bad job of getting the word out to run for office.

“More publicity is needed,” Tiller said. “How would you know to run?”

Hankerson agrees. “I want to see more minority representation,” she said. “It starts with getting people more involved.” Hankerson said she originally didn’t know much about SGA, but learned of the organization’s importance as she became more involved on campus.

“I would love to see more minority students running to be members of SGA,” said SGA president Al Ribeiro. “However, the SGA does not decide who will be in the organization each year. The student body (decides).”

“If people think that they are not represented in the SGA, then we want them to get involved, come to meetings and eventually run for a position,” Ribeiro said.

Hankerson wants to get minority students more involved with SGA and SFB and the campus community as a whole.

“Don’t just section yourself off,” she said. “The world doesn’t work that way. We have to get involved. I’m not calling anyone racist or prejudice. If we don’t get involved, our voices won’t be heard.”