Celebritease: Stars shine at Coachella

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Columnist

You may be too busy binge-watching “13 Reasons Why,” but you should take a moment to remember that the real world is still happening around you. For our favorite celebrities, however, real life may seem pretty unrealistic.

Coachella started on Friday, April 14, and will continue until Sunday, April 23. Each year, the California music festival draws in thousands of people, including some of the biggest names in Hollywood. While Beyoncé intended to be this year’s headliner, her pregnancy put an end to that idea. But no worries — Lady Gaga, who is fresh off her Super Bowl halftime performance, will take her place.

Kendall Jenner headed to the festival in a sparkly top and fedora, but was spotted looking unhappy at her first appearance since her Pepsi commercial faced extreme backlash. Her sister, Kylie — wearing her signature bright wigs — also made a statement at Coachella. Amid rumors that she and her longtime boyfriend, Tyga, had broken up, she was spotted hanging out with Travis Scott.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd used the festival as a time to cozy up. Gomez posted a selfie with her man on Instagram and the two were spotted by paparazzi showing excessive public displays of affection. The Weeknd, however, did leave Gomez alone for a surprise performance alongside hip-hop artist, Nav.

In other news, country star Sam Hunt got married on Saturday, April 15, according to PEOPLE. The “Body Like A Backroad” singer had an intimate wedding in his Georgia hometown.

“We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don’t like celebrating ourselves too much,” Hunt told CBS regarding his wedding plans. “If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that.”

The two have kept their lives very private aside from Hunt’s album “Montevallo,” which was inspired by the time the two spent broken up. In his latest single “Drinkin Too Much,” Hunt addresses his new wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, and apologizes for making her private life public.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is struggling to keep her life private as she dates one of the most recognizable royals in the world, Prince Harry. The prince traveled to her hometown in Toronto to spend Easter weekend with her family.

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It just works. They are deeply happy.”