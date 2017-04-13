Lions Plate: Homemade guacamole

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

I am lucky that I can say that all the students on my freshman floor were really friendly, and we quickly formed a bond. One of our favorite activities was — you guessed it — eating, however, the lack of ovens in the freshmen dorms made cooking a challenge. Eventually, my friend cracked the code. He threw his door open, blasted music through his amplifier and started making guacamole.

It took him forever to mash the avocados and there were cilantro stems smushed into the floor, but it was worth spending time with friends. Despite our busy schedules, homemade guacamole brought us together.

I encourage you to grab these convenient ingredients from the C-Store or the local grocery store and reward yourself and your friends for all of your hard work.

Ingredients:

3 avocados

1 lime

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup onion (diced)

3 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro

2 tomatoes (diced)

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, squeeze juice from the lime. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, peel, pit and mash the avocados.

3. Stir the onion and tomatoes into the mashed avocados.

4. Add the lime juice, salt and cilantro.

5. Enjoy!