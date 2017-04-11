WTSR New Noise: Novella & Ryan Adams

This week, WTSR Music staff members Jamie Gehringer and Tyler Bonpietro highlight some of the best new albums that the College’s own radio station, 91.3 FM WTSR, puts into its weekly rotation.

Band Name: Novella

Album Name: “Change of State”

Release Number: 2nd

Hailing From: Britain

Genre: Dreamy-Funk Chill Music

Label: Sinderlyn Records

Novella produced a relaxing and enigmatic sound on “Change of State.” The female vocals are dreamy and angelic, complimented with dazy background synth, yet contrasted with funky guitar, drums and bass. Every song on this album could be used as background music for movies or television shows. That being said, this album is perfect study and chilling-on-the-beach music. These are the kind of jams that are easy to listen to, but also easy to get lost in because of the complex dimensions. No matter if you want to listen to something mellow or upbeat, this album has songs that are the perfect in-between.

Must Hear: “A Thousand Feet,” “Come In” and “Four Colours.”

Band Name: Ryan Adams

Album Name: “Prisoner”

Release Number: 16th

Hailing From: Raleigh, N.C.

Genre: Country(ish) Rock & Roll

Label: Pax AM/Blue Note

Ryan Adams is a figure in popular music that has always existed on the cusp of popularity; never having a hit after over 20 years of releasing pretty underrated music. On his new record, “Prisoner,” Adams has gone back to making the music that he knows and loves, and it shows. While the album undeniably lags at certain points (please do not play “To Be Without You”), a lot of the songs, such as the title track, strongly reflect Adams’ return to roots. If you’ve ever wanted to remember all of the best part of the 80’s, this is the album for you.

Must Hear: “Do You Still Love Me?,” “Prisoner,” “Anything I Say to You Now” and “We Disappear.”