Softball endures rough outings, pulls out lone win

By Maximillian C. Burgos

Sports Assistant

The Lions had a few rough outings this week. On Wednesday, April 5, they split a doubleheader against Rutgers University-Camden, winning 4-1 and losing 7-6. Later on Saturday, April 8, the team dropped both games in a doubleheader against William Paterson University, losing 2-7 and 4-5. Junior pitcher Sam Platt was the only pitcher in the week to pull out a win.

In the doubleheader against Rutgers University-Camden, the Lions struck first in game one. Freshman infielder/outfielder Annalise Suitovsky hit an RBI single, putting the Lions on the board early. The Scarlet Raptors responded and tied the game at 1 in the top of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lions rallied and scored three runs, which extended their lead to 4-1. Junior outfielder Madison Levine started the rally with a single to left field to get on base. Freshman infielder Megan Mayernik followed with a single to right field.

“We came out ready to swing and hit the ball hard,” head coach Sally Miller said. “Our approach in the box to their pitchers were really good and focused. We had many good swings and took the ball deep. Their outfielders were camped on us, otherwise we would have a few more extra bases.”

Sophomore infielder/outfielder Jess Santelli then hit a sacrifice bunt to bring both runners in. Junior infielder Danielle Carey kept the inning alive with another single to right field. Senior infielder Colleen Phelan dropped a well-placed squeeze bunt, driving another run with the Lions fifth hit of the inning.

Platt allowed just two hits in the complete game victory.

“Platt is a real competitor,” Miller said. “She struggled at Cabrini University and to her credit we worked through some mechanical issues. She is throwing more and continuing to work through tough hitters.”

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lions defense fell apart early. The Lions were in disarray by the top of the fifth inning.

The Lions gifted the Scarlet Raptors four runs on a series of four walks, a hit-batter, two singles and a wild pitch.

The Lions did respond, though, scoring three runs with an RBI double to left field by Santelli. The Scarlet Raptors scored two more at the top of the second. Junior infielder/catcher Danielle Carey answered with a two-run single at the bottom of the third, but the Lions comeback was not enough. The Lions ultimately fell, 6-7.

The Lions skid continued into the doubleheader against William Paterson University. The team only two runs in the first game. Junior catcher Jenna Schwartz and freshman infielder Megan Mayernik scored off of RBIs in the fifth inning.

The Pioneers scored steadily throughout the game, giving the Lions a 7-2 loss.

The second game started similarly to the previous game with the Pioneers scoring a run in the first and adding two more in the bottom of the third. At the top of the fifth, the Lions hit Santelli and sophomore infielder/catcher Jess McGuire hit back-to-back doubles and got a run on the board.

After a walk, Levine hit the team’s third double of the inning to tie the game at 3. The score was tied until the top of the seventh when Suitovsky ripped an RBI to give the Lions a 4-3 lead. At the bottom of the ninth inning, the Pioneers won the game with a two-run walk off homer to earn them the sweep.

“Conference play is real high level of play,” Miller said. “(We) can’t take a game off which is the toughest part of it. Sometimes, it could be letting one game slip away that decides if a team make the conference tournament.”

The Lions look to rebound on at Dr. June Walker Field on Tuesday, April 11, at 3 p.m., where they will play Rowan University in a doubleheader. Later on Saturday, April 15, the Lions play Ramapo College at a doubleheader in Mahwah, N.J.