SG approves variety of new campus clubs

By Megan Kelly

Staff Writer

Student Government approved three new clubs on Wednesday, April 5.

The first club, the College Diabetes Network, has been holding bi-weekly meetings since September and “creates a unique and resourceful community for individuals with diabetes,” according to the Governmental Affairs Committee.

The College Diabetes Network is recognized by the National College Diabetes Network Organization and thus won’t need to be funded by the Student Finance Board, as the national organization sends a stipend to the group here at the College. The College Diabetes Network only seeks the College’s recognition to be able to spread the word about their club and be able to book a consistent meeting space.

So far, the College Diabetes Network has 21 members: 16 freshmen, one sophomore and four juniors.

The next club to present, the Anthropology Society, is a place for students interested in anthropology to meet and discuss anthropological topics. The club has the support of many anthropology professors and also has a strong member count: the Anthropology Society has 45 members so far. The society has had meetings and events, such as movie screenings and speakers.

The society had previously been a club on campus before but was de-recognized last year. Since then, the club has “since reinvigorated students in the organization’s purpose,” said the Governmental Affairs Committee.

The last club to present was Health Occupations Students of America: Future Health Professionals. This club also receives national recognition, this time from the National HOSA Organization. HOSA works to allow students interested in entering the medical field opportunities to participate in case competitions. HOSA was seeking recognition from the College for several different reasons: to “open more doors” with the national organization, provide resources for students, a regular room to meet in and advancement privileges.

Currently, HOSA has 35 members, but is hoping to work with the School of Health and Exercise Science and the School of Science to grow its membership.