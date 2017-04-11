College helps student careers after graduation

By Ashton Leber

Social Media Editor

Studying for finals, scrambling with projects and cramming in papers is the way most college students end their roller coaster ride of a semester. For seniors, applying to jobs for post-graduation is added into that mix of stressors.

While endlessly searching for job openings, students can often forget that they are not alone in the process. The Career Center is a campus resource available to help critique résumés, perfect cover letters and prepare a student for interviews.

Debra Kelly, the director of the Career Center, said the average job search can range from six months to one year, and students should start the process early.

“Some studies show that those using the Career Center early reflects on their job search,” Kelly said. “My impression is students appear confident when they have a plan.”

According to Kelly, 97 percent of alumni from the College who completed the one-year out survey from the class of 2015 were in graduate school or employed full time.

The one-year out survey results provided by the Career Center focused on job placements, location of employment and top employers.

From the survey, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, the College, Amazon and Johnson & Johnson were among the top leading employers of the 2015 graduating class.

College alumna Raya Brashear-Evans (’16), who now works as a 3D artist and animator for CBS News, said it’s essential in the recruiting process for prospective employees to remember that connections in the job world are everything.

“Think about it, hundreds of applications are scanned and weeded off by machines every day,” Evans said. “But it’s those personal interactions with hiring managers that really set you apart from everyone else.”

When Evans was an undergraduate student at the College, she double majored in journalism and professional writing and interactive multimedia. Joining organizations that related to her field of study allowed her to put to use what she learned in the classroom.

“Being a member of the Student Film Union gave me practice on my 3D art skills as well as taught me valuable filmmaking skills that ended up being transferable into the job I have today,” Evans said.

Following their education, 68 percent of respondents found that they were career ready and that the College provided them above average preparation, according to the survey.

Kelly explained a key component to landing a job is to gain experience by completing an internship and building your network.

In a recent survey conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 52 percent of participants had job offers from their internship before graduation.

Alumni from the College had an average of two internships and 38 percent secured employment through their internship following graduation, according to Kelly.

Pat McSorley, a senior accounting major, said he would not have had an internship or job lined up for post-graduation if it weren’t for the Career Center.

“I have held three internship-type programs and two of the three led me to receive full-time job offers,” McSorley said. “I went into my senior year of college with an offer from Merrill Lynch as well as Deloitte.”

McSorley accepted an offer from Deloitte, an accounting firm, and will be working full time after graduating in May.

“The Career Center helped me review my résumé. Getting a job is all about being in the right place at the right time and that’s exactly what they did,” McSorley said.

Connecting with others through the TCNJ Alumni LinkedIn group can sometimes be a foot in the door, according to Kelly. Alumni often like to help current students and recent graduates enhance their network.

“Use social media to your advantage. Keep your LinkedIn account updated with a picture, summary, profile and endorsements,” Kelly said.

According to NACE, “use of social media in the job search has grown from 37 percent in 2010 to 58 percent in 2014.”

Evans said reaching out to companies and seeking career advice leaves a lasting impression of assertiveness.

“Stay abreast of the hiring patterns of certain companies you’re interested in and network, network, network,” she said.

It’s important for students to have a plan and be resourceful when applying to jobs. Kelly explained that employers connect with new graduates through job boards, and for the College, LionsLink is that tool.

Kelly advised that even if students feel they don’t need to use the Career Center, it can always be beneficial. Career counselors are dedicated in assisting students with a plan of action, increasing resources and evaluating skill sets. Often, students hit roadblocks during the application process and “tend not to see what they can do but what they can’t,” Kelly said.

By starting the strenuous search for employment sooner rather than later, a student can save time and find that progress can be contagious, according to Kelly.

“It is always fun to be the one that has the full time position or graduate school fellowship lined up before graduation,” Kelly said. “However, if you are someone who crams for the final somehow you may be the person that crams in the job search.”

Remembering that you won’t be making a six figure income at your first job is something to keep in mind.

“Check your ego at the door,” Evans said. “The goal should be to gather experience for the first two to three years and then go for what you think.”

Most importantly, Kelly said that during the vigorous job search process it’s important to remember the basics.

“Breathe. Continue your hobbies, volunteerism and interests. Or take up a new hobby,” she said.