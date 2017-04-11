Baseball stomps Rugters-Camden, splits with Ramapo

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The Lions continued their campaign for a New Jersey Athletic Conference title on the road this week. On Friday, April 7, the Lions made a late comeback at home to beat Rutgers University-Camden, 6-4. The Lions then traveled north and split a doubleheader against Ramapo College, 6-0 and 6-3.

After four scoreless innings, the Scarlet Raptors drove in four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Raptors senior outfielder Zach Ellin walked to home plate after junior pitcher Brandon Zachary issued a walk and then balked the runner. The next play, the Scarlet Raptors scored again when senior first baseman/outfielder Frank Cerami IV reached home plate off a Lions throwing error.

The Scarlet Raptors finished the inning with two more runs after Lions committed two back-to-back throwing errors.

In the top of the seventh inning, junior outfiedler Mike Follet ripped a single to right field, allowing junior infielder Zachary Shindler to score the Lions first run.

In the following play, Scarlet Raptors sophomore pitcher Ian Scheidemann caught Follet stealing second base as freshman outfielder Jacob Simon sprinted to home base for run. The Lions offense continued to drive in more runs in the eighth and ninth innings on their way to a 6-4 win.

The Lions then trekked north for a conference doubleheader against the reigning NJAC champions, Ramapo College.

In the first game, the Lions were able to defeat the Roadrunners for the first time in four years, 6-0. The team blanked the Roadrunners as junior pitcher Joe Cirello struck out 10 batters and conceded four hits.

Both teams held each other scoreless until the Lions scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Sophomore infielder/pitcher Tommy McCarthy hit a single to center field, allowing Follet to score. The Lions then scored two more runs off of RBIs.

At the top of sixth, freshman outfielder Thomas Persichetti hit a double to left field, giving McCarthy a chance to add another run.

“We scored six runs by having good at bats and getting timely hits,” head coach Dean Glus said. “We never gave up and the players did a great job in believing in themselves. We played a very good game and Joe Cirillo had an outstanding day on the mound.”

The Roadrunners got revenge in the second game, beating the Lions 6-3. In the bottom of the second inning, the Roadrunners struck first when junior outfielder Joe Maugeri ripped a single to center field, driving in two runs.

The Lions tied the game at 2 in the following inning. Shindler blasted a triple, allowing Persichetti and senior infielder Ben Varone to score.

Two innings later, McCarthy put the Lions ahead when he hit an RBI to send senior catcher CJ Gearhart to home plate.

The team was not able to hold their lead for long as the Roadrunners drove in four runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Roadrunners comeback began when Maugeri scored off of senior outfielder Brandon Martinez’s single.

With the bases loaded, the Roadrunners scored another run when sophomore pitcher Michael Fischer hit the batter. Junior infielder Bobby Shannon then ripped a double to left field, driving in two runs and giving the Roadrunners a 6-3 lead. The Lions could not stage a comeback as Roadrunners sophomore pitcher Greg Westhelle silenced their offense.

On Tuesday, April 11, the Lions will play Farmingdale State College at home at 3:30 p.m. On Thursday, April 13, the Lions travel to Galloway, N.J., for an away conference match against Stockton University.

On Friday, April 14, the Ospreys return the favor as they play the Lions at George Ackerman Park at 3:30 p.m. The team then concludes the week with a conference doubleheader against Montclair State University on Saturday, April 15.