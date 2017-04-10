Students take one down, pass it around, get arrested for underage drinking

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager



Drinkers unite

Four Campus Police officers were dispatched to Wolfe Hall on March 27 at approximately 11:25 p.m. following the report of an intoxicated person. Upon their arrival, they spoke to a community adviser who said he observed vomit in one of the hallways of Wolfe Hall. According to Campus Police, the CA also stated that one of the residents approached him, advising there was an intoxicated person throwing up in one of the rooms.

The CA identified the individual, whom Campus Police observed to be lying on the edge of a bed with a trash can in between his feet. Campus Police said the intoxicated student’s name, but he did not respond. Campus Police then shook the intoxicated student’s shoulders, who then sat up on the bed.

Campus Police asked the student how much alcohol he had consumed. According to police reports, the intoxicated student denied drinking, but then proceeded to vomit in a trash can. Campus Police found three empty 1.75-liter bottles of vodka behind the intoxicated student’s bed.

Pro-staff and Ewing Basic Life Support arrived at the scene. At approximately 11:35 p.m., TCNJ EMS also arrived on scene.

A different CA on the same floor of Wolfe was advised by a resident of another intoxicated, vomiting student, police said. Campus Police arrived at the room of the second suspected male student to find him sitting on a bed, vomiting in a trash can and covered in vomit. According to Campus Police, there was a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the male student. Campus Police also observed that the male student’s sink was overflowing, covering the floor in water. Facilities and Building Services was then dispatched to the scene, police said. A 1.75-liter bottle of Bacardi Rum was recovered from underneath a desk in the room. Campus Police emptied the bottle and removed it from the residence.

The second intoxicated student’s roommate was next door, and he told Campus Police that he was in the room with both intoxicated students when they started drinking, according to police reports. The roommate stated that he did not drink and had left shortly after his two friends had started drinking. The roommate also advised Campus Police that the two intoxicated students took an unknown amount of shots.

Around midnight, Ewing BLS transported the two intoxicated students to the hospital, and they were not charged for drinking under the 911 Lifeline Amnesty Act.

Smoker caught red-handed

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 2, a Campus Police officer was on vehicle patrol when she observed two male students who appeared to be smoking on the top floor stairwell of Lot 13.

When the officer opened the door of the stairwell, she immediately smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. One of the male students threw half of a smoked Cigarillo on the stair below him, police said. The officer asked who the Cigarillo containing the suspected marijuana belonged to. The male who threw the Cigarillo stated that it belonged to him.

The Officer placed the male who admitted to smoking the Cigarillo under arrest and searched him. According to police reports, the other male student was frisked for weapons with negative results and was released without further incident. Campus Police took the Cigarillo into possession for evidence collection where it was photographed and inventoried.

The male student who admitted to possessing the Cigarillo was transported back to Police Headquarters and placed on the arrest bench. He was fingerprinted and photographed for processing. The male student was issued a summons for possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. The male student was released without incident at 5:37 p.m.

Another bike villain?

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on April 2, a security officer went into Campus Police’s bicycle shed at Police Headquarters to retrieve his bicycle for his evening patrol. The security officer noticed that his front black strobe light, a Cygo Light Metro valued at $53.39, and his rear orange strobe light, a Cat Eye Rapid X2 valued at $52.95, were both missing and found them mounted on another individual’s personal bicycle located in the same shed.

The security officer said there was no reason for anyone to remove his personal property from his patrol bicycle without his permission, according to police reports. The security officer was advised by Campus Police that the owner of the bicycle with his stolen property was a contracted employee working in Travers Hall.

Two Campus Police officers went to Travers Hall to speak to the contracted employee. Upon their arrival, they advised the contracted employee of the situation, who stated that he rode his bike one evening to Travers and Wolfe halls for his shift and was almost hit by a vehicle. The contracted employee said he saw the lights on the security officer’s bicycle a few days later and did not think it would be a problem if he mounted them on his bicycle to improve his safety riding to and from Travers and Wolfe halls in the future, according to Campus Police.

Campus Police advised the contracted employee that the bicycles in Campus Police’s bicycle shed are Campus Police-owned bicycles, assigned to security personnel for their patrols. These bicycles and are outfitted with various equipment, purchased by the individual officers, as needed for their work, police said.

Campus Police told the contracted employee that although he had been given permission to store his bicycle in the shed, he was not entitled to take, use or borrow any items located there. Campus Police told the contracted employee that he removed and possessed property that wasn’t his without permission of the owner. The contracted employee apologized for his actions and wished to apologize to the security officer, police said. The security officer refused to press any charges concerning the matter.