Celebritease: Stone turns down promposal

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Columnist

Harry Styles made his solo debut on Friday, April 7, with his track, “Sign of the Times.” Spotify’s technical difficulties slightly hindered the release, but overall, the singer was met with high praise for the powerful ballad. The song makes a statement, proving that Styles’ boy band days are behind him.

Andrew Unterberger, contributor for Billboard, called the track “defiantly rock, proudly bombastic and impossibly British included.”

While Styles was slower than his former bandmates to seek a solo career, his newest track proves it was worth the wait.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd took to Instagram to post a sweet picture with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The dark photo features Gomez giving him a kiss on the cheek. Fans were excited to finally see the couple take their relationship to social media.

Also this week, Simone Biles told PEOPLE she’s only been on one proper date, which isn’t hard to believe considering her rigorous schedule with gymnastics and “Dancing With The Stars.” Biles, however, confirmed that the date went well and will likely lead to a second.

Biles also mentioned that she enjoys exploring different styles of dance on “DWTS.” While Biles certainly doesn’t need a man, the Mirror Ball Trophy wouldn’t be a bad addition to her life.

In other news, Emma Stone was gifted an epic viral promposal by an Arizona high school student. Jacob Staudenmaier, a Ryan Gosling look-alike, recreated the opening scene of “La La Land” to ask Stone to his prom.

The video garnered enough attention that it caught Stone’s eyes. Changing the song’s words with the help of his peers, Staudenmaier gave Stone a lot to consider. Unfortunately, the actress couldn’t attend, which Staudenmaier revealed on “Good Morning America” while reading a letter from Stone.

“Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received,” Stone wrote in a letter, according to Staudenmaier. “I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me.”



If only I had thought to publicly ask Styles to be my date to my cousin’s upcoming wedding. Harry, if you stumble across this article, call me.