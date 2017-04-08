Lions Plate: Cannoli cream dip

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

Last summer, my friend and I decided to host a party featuring a variety of dips for guests to sample. I made a seven-layer bean dip, and my friend made a buffalo chicken dip. Then, we made a cannoli cream dip for dessert.

As a proud Italian, eating cannolis is second nature to me. Graduation, Christmas or a birthday party? Cannolis are always the go-to! Naturally, it was only a matter of time before I made my own cannoli cream.

This recipe is my personal favorite because of its simplicity. Many of the ingredients are common kitchen items, but if you don’t have them, don’t panic. They only cost a few dollars each.

Plus, you can make this dip your own. You can dip crushed up ice cream cones, strawberries or pretzels into your cannoli cream. Or just eat it alone with a spoon — I won’t judge you.

Ingredients:

2 cups of ricotta cheese

1 package of cream cheese

1/2 cup of confectioners sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 cup of mini-semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, beat together ricotta cheese and cream cheese until smooth.

2. Add sugar and vanilla and stir mixture well.

3. Add chocolate chips.

4. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes before enjoying.