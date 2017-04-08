Campus Style: Amanda Valentin

By Jillian Greene
Columnist
This week we’re catching up with Amanda Valentin, a junior nursing major whose style I idolize. She’s always dressed to impress, regardless of the occasion. From head to toe, her style shines bright.
JG: What is your favorite accessory?
AV: I never leave the house without my dainty diamond staple necklace. I think it’s timeless and simple.
JG: How do you feel about the new slip-on sneaker trend?
AV: I have a pair. I think they’re perfect for on the go.
JG: What’s your stance on fur?
AV: If it’s faux fur, go for it. I love the new fur slip-on sandals. I’ve been seeing them everywhere I turn.
JG: Where do you find the best bargains?
AV: T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack. You also can’t go wrong with department store sales.
JG: How do you feel about boyfriend ripped jeans?
AV: I love them! Wearing them, I feel as though I am wearing sweatpants.
JG: Shorts or skirts?
AV: Skirts.
JG: What winter trend won’t you miss?
AV: Black, simple chokers. I prefer the colored ones that stand out.
JG: What spring trend are you most excited about?
AV: High-waisted, flowy pants — I can’t wait to wear those again.
JG: Summer or winter clothing?
AV: Winter, definitely. I will miss my boots.
