Softball sweeps first conference doubleheader at home

By Maximillian C. Burgos

Sports Assistant

The Lions softball team played Cabrini University and Rutgers University-Newark this past week in two doubleheaders. On Wednesday, March 29, the Lions fell to the Cavaliers, 9-6, allowing 7 runs in the sixth inning after leading 5-2. The second game was a different story as the Lions held to their lead and won, 8-2.

The Lions then swept Rutgers University-Newark, winning the first game, 3-1, and the second game, 11-4, on Sunday, April 2. Junior pitcher Sam Platt earned the win for both games, completing a full game, getting a total of five strikeouts and pitching a total of 10.2 innings.

In the first game, the Lions allowed two runs early. Trailing by two runs in the fourth inning, the Lions blew up the scoreboard with five runs. Freshman infielder Megan Mayernik opened the inning with a double and scored with a hit by sophomore outfielder Gaby Bennett.

Junior catcher Jenna Schwartz tied the game, walking with a bases loaded. Freshman infielder Danielle Carey pulled a two-run RBI double, driving the score to 4-2. Sophomore outfielder Arielle Couso brought the fifth run in with a fielder’s choice.

Cabrini University rallied in the sixth, scoring seven runs. The team scored an unearned run in the seventh inning, bringing the score a little closer. The Lions ultimately could not pull it out in the end. The game ended in a 9-6.

The second game had a far different outcome. Sophomore outfielder/infielder Jess Santelli sparked the Lions fire early in the first inning, belting a two-run homer and giving the Lions an early lead. From there, the Lions asserted their control of the game. Freshman pitcher Kristen Barrera also won her third game of her rookie season.

In the second inning, the Lions scored six runs. Couso hit a double, putting runners at second and third base. Junior outfielder Madison Levine hit a sacrifice fly to bring senior outfielder Nerylix Cerda for a run. Cabrini University got one run back at the bottom of the inning.

Sophomore infielder/catcher Jess McGuire then drove in a run in the third inning with an RBI-single. Freshman infielder/outfielder Annalise Suitovsky batted in a run in the sixth inning, pushing the score to 8-1. The Cavaliers countered in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Lions held onto the victory.

In the start of the doubleheader against Rutgers University-Newark, Suitovsky blasted a two-run homer to put the Lions on board. The Scarlet Raiders responded later in the inning with a run of their own. After the earned run, Platt dominated at the mound, not allowing any runners into scoring position for the remainder of the game.

In the fifth inning, Suitovsky popped up a sacrifice fly ball to score Levine for the third run. The Lions won 3-1.

In the second game against the Scarlet Raiders, Santelli ripped a two run double in the bottom of the first, later to score another run when Carey popped up a sacrifice fly ball. At the top of the second, the Scarlet Raiders answered with a two runs off a single and tied the game at the top of the fourth, 4-4.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Lions ripped the game open. Freshman shortstop Megan Mayernik hit a RBI-single to break the tie and Suitovsky followed with a two-run double to break the game open. The game ended 11-4.

The Lions go into their next game with a record of 10-6, against Rutgers University-Camden in a doubleheader at home, starting at 3 p.m. After that, the Lions have a doubleheader against William Paterson University at Wayne, NJ. The games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.