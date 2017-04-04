SFB elects new executive director

By Olivia Rizzo

Staff Writer

The Student Finance Board funded an educational speaker and theater performance, and elected an executive director for the 2017-18 academic year at its latest weekly meeting.

Friendship and Unity for Special Education was fully funded $3,750 to bring speaker David Finch, an Asperger’s and autism advocate. After having been tabled last week over concerns about hosting a repeat event, Finch’s lecture “Oh, You Need Me to Pay Attention? Classroom Perspective from a Deceptively Remarkable Student” will take place on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. in room 115 of the Education Building.

“Finch will change his speaking points to discussing neurodiversity and creating opportunities for lifelong inclusion,” said Christine Hahn, FUSE treasurer. “Other discussion points will include reframing autism through strength-based assessment and understanding the shared experiences of neurotypical and neurodiverse people.”

Funding will cover the costs of Finch’s speaking fee, and his travel and lodging costs.

The Muslim Students Association did not receive funding for its Interfaith Dinner. The board felt that food was not necessary for the event to achieve its goals of fostering an interfaith dialogue.

“We want to start a conversation with the TCNJ community to mend the tension that have recently been created with the Muslim community,” said Shaziya Ahmed, MSA treasurer. “We want to start a conversation to bring other organizations together and start to promote unity within our diverse community.”

MSA’s Interfaith Dinner is meant to be the main event for the third week of the club’s Islam Awareness Month in April, according to the proposal packet.

Chi Upsilon Sigma was funded $3,325 to bring “Eddie’s Perejil: A Cultural and Political Story” to campus on April 19 in the Don Evans Black Box Theater.

“The play explains the origins of the racial tensions and the cultural divide that occurred due to the manifestation of the racial and social constructs’ effects on the island’s ancestors and current people,” said Luisanna Lugo, Chi Upsilon Sigma treasurer. “Dr. Edward Paulino puts on a one-person performance and compares the racial history of the racial tensions on the island to that of the United States.”

Paulino is an assistant professor of history at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. Funding will cover Paulino’s performer fees as well as the Black Box Theater and staff fees.

The board also elected Ziyi Wang as SFB’s executive director for the 2017-18 academic year.