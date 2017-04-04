No. 29 Eagles serve losses to men’s and women’s tennis

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The men’s and women’s tennis teams were setback this week. The Lions conceded to New York University on Wednesday, March 29, in a competitive 5-4 loss. Both teams were dominated on Saturday, April 1, by the University of Mary Washington.

The Violets, ranked 29th in the nation, beat the Lions in doubles, 2-1. The senior duo of Mike Stanley and Jack August got the Lions only doubles win after beating Violets freshman Michael Li and sophomore Benedict Teoh, 8-4.

Afterwards, the Lions surged ahead into the singles competition. In the first singles match, sophomore Mitchel Sanders defeated Violets senior Umberto Setter in three sets. With two more singles wins from August and sophomore Omar Bokhari, the Lions gained a 4-3 lead.

The team’s lead soon evaporated as the Violets won three consecutive singles matches.

On Saturday, April 1, the University of Mary Washington was no joke to the men’s and women’s teams, as the Eagles blasted the Lions, 8-1, and blanked the Lady Lions, 9-0.

In the doubles competition, the No. 16 nationally ranked Eagles swept the Lions. Despite the Eagles domination at singles, the Lions fought competitively in each loss.

In the first singles match, Sanders pushed Eagles sophomore Matt Miles to a third set before losing, 7-4. Afterwards, August went for the distance and fought to a fourth set against Eagles sophomore Patrick Hughes.

Bokhari was the only Lion to win a singles match. He edged out Eagles freshman Michael Fleming in three sets.

Meanwhile, the Lady Lions were shut down by the Eagles, 9-0. After being swept in doubles, the Lions tried to slow down the Eagles momentum in the singles competition.

Junior Brittany Reedman conceded to Eagles senior Taylor Diffley in the third set, 10-5. In the following match, senior Katie Buchbinder endured her first loss of the season against Eagles junior Caroline Mosberg.

“(The University of) Mary Washington gave both teams quite a challenge,” head coach Scott Dicheck said. “We’ll definitely rebound at home this week.”

The men’s and women’s teams will play at home this week. On Wednesday, April 5, the men’s tennis team will compete against Lafayette College at 3 p.m. Then on Saturday, April 8, both teams are scheduled to play against Ithaca College at 3 p.m. The men’s team will also compete against Franklin and Marshall College on Sunday, April 9, at noon.