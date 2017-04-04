Lions lose to reigning champions, best No. 2 Bullets

Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

The lacrosse team was put to the test this week while competing against nationally ranked opponents. The Lions took their first loss of the season on March 27 against reigning national champion Middlebury College, 6-4. The team prevailed on Thursday, March 30, over No.1 ranked Gettysburg College, 7-6.

Coming back from an impressive 15-3 win against Ursinus College, the Lions received a rude awakening from Middlebury College. The team held a 4-2 lead in the second half until the Panthers scored four consecutive goals and snatched a 6-4 win.

Panthers sophomore goalkeeper Katy Furber shunned the Lions offense in the first half. Freshman attacker Kasey Donoghue nearly landed a goal on a free position attempt until Furber deflected her shot.

In the midst, both teams fought for possession. Sophomore defender Brooke Lionetti caused three turnovers against the Panthers, and an additional whooping 33 fouls were committed between both teams.

At the 17th minute, the Lions scored first when freshman midfielder Allie Gorman poked in her shot through the net. Two minutes later, senior attacker Mia Blackman gained a free position attempt until her shot was blocked by Panthers sophomore defender Alex White.

Both teams held each other scoreless until junior attacker Emily Kratz broke through with a goal. Junior midfielder Amanda Muller passed the ball to Kratz as she cradled past Panther defenders and found an opening to shoot.

With the first half winding down, the Panthers snuck in a goal when freshman attacker Kate Zecca scored off a free position attempt.

The Lions scored quickly in the second half. Sophomore midfielder Kathleen Jaeger threw a fast shot into the Panthers net and recorded her 17th goal of the season.

Afterwards, the Panthers pounded the Lions and scored four consecutive goals. The remainder of the game proved to be shaky for the Lions, as they committed six turnovers and 14 fouls, and there were issued two yellow cards.

Three days later, the Lions rebounded and won a close game against the first ranked Gettysburg College. The Lions faced the undefeated Bullets in Gettysburg, Pa. Freshman midfielder Alexandria Fitzpatrick scored the first goal within a minute.

In the next possession, Jaeger scooped the ball and landed a shot straight at Bullets senior goalkeeper Shannon Keeler. Five minutes later, the Bullets countered and netted in three consecutive goals. The Bullets attacker trio of senior Emma Christie, junior Maggie Welsh and junior Maggie McClain overwhelmed the Lions defense with multiple shots, turnovers and free position attempts.

Down by 3-1, the Lions responded with an offensive barrage and scored three goals. Blackman and Jaeger continued to rack in more goals as they netted in their shots from free position attempts.

“The entire game was pretty back and forth even though we dominated the score,” said Elizabeth Morrison, junior defender. “They were aggressive and had strong players that really wanted to score for their team before the game ended.”

The second half proved to be suspenseful as both teams scored back and forth. In the 39th minute, Bullets junior attacker Katie Landry tied the match at 4 with an assist from junior attacker Katie Willis.

Less than two minutes later, Gorman threw in a goal and regained the Lions lead, 5-4. The Bullets immediately pressured the Lions and caused three turnovers. The Bullets countering peaked when Landry shoveled in a pass to Christie. Christie then leaped in and tied the game at 5.

With seven minutes remaining, the Lions rallied and scored two consecutive goals to put themselves ahead, 7-5. The Bullets then scored another goal and raced to the Lions goal until junior defender Elizabeth Morrison blocked a pass to secure the 7-6 win.

The team will play its first conference match of the season in Lions Stadium on Saturday, April 8, against Montclair State University at 1 p.m.