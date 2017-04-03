WGS Alumnae discuss how their degrees have guided them

By Kevin Rehberger

Signal Contributor

Alumna Monique Hankerson (’03) started her college career in the history department, but realized it just didn’t feel right. One day she met Janet Gray, chair of the women’s, gender and sexuality studies department. While they spoke, Gray handed Hankerson a copy of the book “Sister Outsider.”

“It literally changed my life,” Hankerson said.

After meeting Gray and reading the book, Hankerson switched over to WGS.

“I was blessed to find the major,” Hankerson said.

Hankerson was one of three WGS alumnae a part of a panel on Wednesday, March 29, in the Library Auditorium who discussed how their degrees have helped them since graduating.

As part of Women’s History Month, Kelsey Martin (’12) and Jessica Penaranda (’06) sat on the panel with Hankerson, who spoke via Skype, which was projected on the auditorium screen.

Martin did not realize how much the WGS major would shape her identity until after she graduated. She became a sixth grade teacher in Washington D.C. and always instills love, tolerance and acceptance into her students.

She tries to teach students that if you don’t completely understand others, you still need to try to accept them for who they are.

“The population I’m with now needs to hear this message,” Martin said.

The alumnae were asked about how they used the knowledge they learned from readings in college. The panelists needed time to think, so they pointed at Hankerson to answer first.

“I like how you throw it to the person on Skype,” Hankerson said, laughing.

Hankerson used this opportunity to talk about her current job as the director of Housing at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. As a woman of color, she notices how there aren’t as many students of color attending the university or as many people of color working there.

She believes that those who are there must face similar challenges to her own.

“When I see students of color, I know they feel the exact same way,” Hankerson said.

The alumnae also gave advice to current WGS majors. Martin wished she could have fully embraced all of her classes, and if she were to start her college career over, she would have been more involved in the WGS department.

She regrets not taking advantage of more opportunities while at the College, and she does not want current students to make the same mistake.

“I wish I dove headfirst into every single class,” Martin said.

Penaranda wished she had more courage during her time at the College, especially when it came to asking for help when she needed it.

Hankerson advised students to build relationships, even with professors they don’t have a class with, during college, as they can help in the future.

“Build those relationships,” Hankerson said. “Take advantage of every opportunity.”

During the short Q&A, the alumnae were asked about the kinds of changes they have seen in the world.

Martin said she is glad that people are talking about the bigger issues more, but she feels that “there needs to be more action.”

The alumnae agreed that movements like the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21 helped to spread awareness for issues related to women’s rights and racial equality, but that is not enough.

Hankerson said she felt inspired by marches like the one in D.C., but she doesn’t like when these kinds of movements fade away, especially when serious related incidents occur.

“I’ve been pretty frustrated,” Hankerson said.

While she faces many frustrations, Hankerson will continue to fight for what she believes in and spread positivity as far as she can.