Stop signs mysteriously sticker

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager

Couch caper confounds cops

At approximately 2:29 p.m. on March 10, a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Bliss Hall on report of five missing couches. Upon arrival, the officer met with a College staff member who stated that the couches were taken sometime between March 2 at 2 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. The staff member said two of the couches were in the first floor annex lobby and three of the couches were in the second floor annex lobby.

The staff member reported that there was a work order to relocate the furniture for the Active Shooter Training that Campus Police held during spring break, according to Campus Police. The items stolen consisted of three Kreuger International couches, valued at $3,000 each, and two loveseat couches, valued at $20 each, Campus Police said. The officer advised the staff member to contact Campus Police if she finds the couches.

STOP, CHRISTOPHER

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on March 22, a Campus Police officer observed a white sticker on various stop signs throughout campus while on patrol. According to Campus Police, the sticker was white with the name “Christopher” handwritten in black permanent marker on it. Photographs were taken of the sticker. A voicemail was left on TCNJ Facilities Grounds’s phone for removal, police said.

Jewels taken from a tower

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 22, a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Travers Hall to meet with a resident. The student said that sometime between 9 p.m. on March 19 and 11 a.m. on March 20, someone entered her room and stole her three-tiered, white ceramic jewelry stand that contained various pieces of jewelry.

The jewelry stand is valued at $20, according to police reports. The student said the stand had necklaces, rings and bracelets, but she was unable to describe what exact pieces of jewelry were on the jewelry stand.

The student valued the miscellaneous jewelry at about $300, Campus Police said. She stated that while she was unpacking between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on March 19, she left her room unlocked for approximately 30 seconds to use the restroom, located directly across the hall from her room. Besides this time, she said her door is locked on a regular basis. The student was provided a Victim Notification Form, which she filled out, according to police.