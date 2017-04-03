SG chooses names for art installation

By Megan Kelly

Staff Writer

Student Government held its weekly meeting on Wednesday, March 29, to approve a new club, pass a resolution and pick names for the Brower Student Center art installation.

The new club, a bi-weekly newspaper focusing specifically on politics and business called “The Bull, Bear and Lion,” was approved. The newspaper currently has nine seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and 20 freshmen working on it.

Despite the the School of Business funding the newspaper, students of all majors are encouraged to join the newspaper and write articles. The Bull, Bear and Lion sought recognition in order to recruit members, post fliers and have a table at the Student Involvement Fair.

SG also passed resolution R-S2017-04, which urges Gov. Chris Christie to sign Assembly Bill 34 into law.

The resolution says SG “supports the governor of New Jersey signing Assembly Bill 34 into law, which appropriates the remaining $34,297,697 from the ‘Building Our Future Bond Act’ for public and private institutions of higher education.” The act originally allotted $750 million for grants for public research universities, state colleges and universities, county colleges and private institutions.

The resolution also states that SG acknowledges that the Bond Act has benefitted the College by funding projects like the STEM and Chemistry buildings. The remaining funds from the Bond Act might potentially be allocated toward other interests in New Jersey.

SG chose between 11 different name suggestions for the new art piece to be displayed in the student center, which will feature a circular LED screen that shows the positions of the sun and moon and is surrounded by brass disks. SG settled on three options to present to the artists: “(The) Lunar Lion,” “Solarion” or a combination of the two, meaning that “Solarion” would be potentially displayed on the LED screen during the day, and “(The) Lunar Lion” at night.

SG had a difficult time deciding between Lunar Lion and The Lunar Lion, so they opted to place the “The” in parenthesis to let the artists decide.

“Whatever the artists say, goes,” said Kevin Kim, executive president.

The Class of 2018 announced that there are nine confirmed acts for TCNJ’s Got Talent, but there might be more. The talent show will take place on April 13 in Kendall Hall.

The Class of 2019 also announced that it is holding a fundraiser on April 11 at Chipotle, and 50 percent of the profits will go to the Class of 2019.