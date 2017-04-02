Celebritease: Love and heartbreak in Hollywood

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

With a lot less pressure on his shoulders during MLB opening day, Alex Rodriguez strolled around New York City on Sunday, April 2, as the Yankees took the field in Florida. Rodriguez was spotted enjoying the spring weather with his new flame, Jennifer Lopez. The two have been dating since March and Rodriguez recently spoke about the relationship on “The View.”

“We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother,” Rodriguez said.

Despite no longer being together, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have said nice things about each other post-breakup.

“She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her,” Evans told PEOPLE.

Slate has used the breakup as a way to start fresh. She moved into a new apartment, where she will live alone for the first time.

Despite initially feeling that she wasn’t Evans’s type, the two dated for nine months, according to E! Online.

“Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” Slate told Vulture. “His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

In the end, the two felt that their lifestyles were too different to make the relationship work. Slate felt that she needed to be alone, while Evans said he is ready to settle down. In my opinion, it is refreshing to see the two exes put each other’s well-being above fame.

Also this week, Nicole Kidman revealed that her husband, Keith Urban, made her cry, but for a great reason. He shared that his romantic song “The Fighter” was written about her.

“I remember when he first played it for me, and I started to cry because he writes these things, and they come out of I don’t know where. They’re like beautiful gifts,” Kidman told PEOPLE.

In other news, the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards aired on Sunday. Hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley kicked off the show with a series of photos featuring the duo in sexy cowboy getups.

While Urban was the most nominated musician at the award show, Sam Hunt also proved himself. During his performance of “Body Like A Backroad,” Hunt left the stage to sing to his fiancée Hannah Fowler. His soon-to-be wife was adorably shy on camera, leaving the audience swooning.