Campus Style: Hot trends for spring

By Sierra Stivala

Columnist

Mesh

From loose tees to tight bodysuits, mesh is in. Not only is mesh a super light and comfortable material, it allows you to layer creatively. I love pairing neutral mesh tops with intricate bandeaus. If you’re feeling daring, you can try a colored bandeau to make your outfit pop.

Cropped flare jeans

Cropped flare jeans are back in style and hotter than ever. They are a great way to elevate your denim while keeping it casual. You can pair the jeans with a cute crop top to go out or you can tuck in a flowy blouse and head to class.

Belts

Belts are a great way to add flare to a simple outfit. Leather and suede belts are great for winter, but this spring, you can mix it up with some metal. Metal and chain belts are super trendy and can jazz up your wardrobe.

Skirts and shorts

If you’re anything like me, you love throwing on a quick sundress or romper. This season, put an edgy twist on the classic go-to with a skirt or short set. You can even have fun mixing off-the-shoulder tops with wide-legged bottoms.