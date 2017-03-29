Lions Plate: Potato soup in a mug

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

Even as the spring weather approaches, there is nothing quite like enjoying hot soup on a rainy day. Potato soup is a personal favorite of mine because it is inexpensive and easy to make. You can follow this recipe for a variation on a flavorful classic. The best part of this recipe is that it can easily be made in the comfort of your dorm. Break out your favorite coffee mug and within a few minutes, you could be enjoying a delicious lunch, dinner or midnight snack. Any time of the day can be a great time for soup.

Ingredients:

¾ cup of water

3 tablespoons of potatoes, cut into small cubes

1 tablespoon of chopped white onion

2 tablespoons of cheddar cheese

2 teaspoons of cornstarch

½ cup of chicken stock

¼ cup of milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional:

1 tablespoon bacon, cooked

Directions:

1. Cut potatoes into small cubes.

2. Combine water and potatoes in a microwaveable large mug and microwave for 3 minutes — stirring halfway — until the potatoes are tender.

3. Drain the water out of the mug.

4. Add bacon, cheese, onions and cornstarch into the mug and stir.

5. Stir in the chicken stock, milk, salt and pepper.

6. Microwave for 3 minutes or until soup thickens.

7. Top with cheese and bacon. Enjoy!