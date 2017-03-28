Lacrosse smashes Bears

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

After being absent from the field during spring break, the Lions were back in action and beat Ursinus College, 15-3, on Tuesday, March 21.

The Lions offense ignited and produced a whooping 31 shots at the Bears defense. Three Lions collected multiple goals as senior attacker Mia Blackman scored three, sophomore midfielder Kathleen Jaeger scored four and junior midfielder Amanda Muller scored five.

The scoring barrage started in the third minute when freshman midfielder Allie Gorman scored off a rebound. Muller and Jaeger then scored back to back goals, giving the Lions a 3-0 lead.

At the eighth minute, the Bears netted in their lone goal of the first half when junior defender/midfielder Franny Liberatoscioli blasted a long distance shot.

The Lions offense fury continued into the second half as the team netted in eight more goals.

The pounding victory put the Lions at 4-0. The team is currently ranked third in the nation in women’s Division III lacrosse.

“We still have a lot to practice and experience before we play against tough competition,” said Brooke Lionetti, sophomore defender. “Our team can’t never get rusty.”

The team will go on the road to Gettysburg, Pa., for a game against Gettysburg College on Thursday, March 30.