August claims 100th career victory

By Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

Entering into the Mercer County Park court on Saturday, March 25, senior Jack August had won 49 career singles and 49 career doubles.

By end of the meet against the University of Rochester, August gained another singles and doubles victory, achieving 100 career wins.

Teaming up with junior Chris D’Agostino, the duo defeated Yellow Jackets senior Sam Leeman and junior Andrew Nunno, 8-5.

At the singles, August served another loss to Leeman and won in three sets.

August’s first win came at the hands of then-Dickinson College sophomore Dixon Blue on February 23, 2013. August never stopped winning from there.

“August has always been a consistent player on the team, “ head coach Scott Dicheck said. “It takes a lot reach the 100-win club here. It’s like scoring 1000 points in basketball. Jack works hard everyday to win in the court.

In addition to August’s 100th win, the men’s tennis team smashed the Yellow Jackets, 8-1.

The following day, the Lions grabbed another team win against Hobart College at the Student Recreation Center. August continued stacking his win column while D’Agostino battled in four sets to beat junior Harry Nichols.

On March 21, the Lions snapped Kalamazoo College’s five-game winning streak. The team defeated the 18th nationally ranked Hornets 5-4. While the Lions dominated the doubles competitions, they outlasted the Hornets in singles.

With both teams tied at 4, D’Agostino secured the overall team victory against freshman Noah Karoub.

On Wednesday, March 22, the women’s tennis made its spring season debut with a 7-2 home win against Chestnut Hill College.

At the doubles competitions, the Lady Lions won two of the three matches. The junior duo of Maddy Stoner and Brittany Reedman were held back by Griffins seniors Laure-Anne Josso and Louise Charley, 8-4.

Afterwards, senior Katie Buchbinder obliterated Griffins sophomore Daniela Siqueira in 6-1 and 6-0 sets.

“Our goal this season is to win the our conference for the 35th consecutive time,” Dicheck said. “We have the talent and determination to reach far into the NCAA tournament this year.”

The women’s team then soundly defeated the University of Rochester, 8-1, on Saturday, March 25. In doubles, the Lions swept the Yellow Jackets in singles and surrendered one loss in doubles.

The Lions capped off the week with their third victory against William Smith College, 6-3. After being swept by Herons in doubles, the Lions won every singles match.

The men’s tennis team is scheduled to compete against New York University at home on Wednesday, March 29, at 3 p.m. The men’s and women’s tennis teams will travel on Saturday, April 1, to Fredericksburg, Va., for a meet against the University of Washington.

“Even though we’ve been home for a while, I think the road trip will bond the teams,” Dicheck said. “We need our players to support each other wherever will go so we can beat anyone.”