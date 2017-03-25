Campus Style: Students start swimsuit shopping

March 25, 2017
March 25, 2017 Jillian Greene Campus Style, Features 0

With summer approaching faster than us busy students realize, it may be time to add a new swimsuit to your collection. I see swimsuits advertised all over social media, and they always catch my eye. When I click on the brand’s websites, however, I see prices as high as $90 for bikini bottoms — not even a top and bottom set. Since one-piece swimsuits have made a huge comeback, I’ve seen a simple black one-piece priced at $75. Initially, I was shocked by these prices. While I’ve become used to these high prices, I still won’t budge — no matter how cute the suit.

Targets uses unedited models. (Photo Courtesy of Target)

One store I’ve always admired for its swim section is Target. Target suits are very fashionable and affordable, ranging from about $15 to $50. In its most recent swim campaign, Target featured unphotoshopped and unedited models to portray “real women” in today’s media. Society is used to seeing women who are a size 0-2 in fashion advertisements, but since Target — and many other brands — have begun to incorporate models of all different shapes and sizes, these brands have become more appealing to a wider audience.

If you’re searching for a cute and affordable suit for summer 2017, check out Target. You won’t be disappointed.

