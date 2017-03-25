Campus Style: Students start swimsuit shopping

By Jillian Greene

Columnist

With summer approaching faster than us busy students realize, it may be time to add a new swimsuit to your collection. I see swimsuits advertised all over social media, and they always catch my eye. When I click on the brand’s websites, however, I see prices as high as $90 for bikini bottoms — not even a top and bottom set. Since one-piece swimsuits have made a huge comeback, I’ve seen a simple black one-piece priced at $75. Initially, I was shocked by these prices. While I’ve become used to these high prices, I still won’t budge — no matter how cute the suit.

One store I’ve always admired for its swim section is Target. Target suits are very fashionable and affordable, ranging from about $15 to $50. In its most recent swim campaign, Target featured unphotoshopped and unedited models to portray “real women” in today’s media. Society is used to seeing women who are a size 0-2 in fashion advertisements, but since Target — and many other brands — have begun to incorporate models of all different shapes and sizes, these brands have become more appealing to a wider audience.

If you’re searching for a cute and affordable suit for summer 2017, check out Target. You won’t be disappointed.