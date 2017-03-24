Lions Plate: French Toast in a Mug

By Emily Laskey

Columnist

Did you wake up with a sweet tooth this morning? Are you looking for a quick, satisfying breakfast that’s as decadent as it is health-conscious? You’re in luck. You can follow this easy recipe to make cinnamon maple french toast in the comfort of your dorm room, using only a mug and a few simple ingredients. This low-calorie (less than 150 calories) sweet craving can be cooked up within five minutes. Plus, you can find most of these ingredients at the C-store or the local grocery store.

This dessert-breakfast is the perfect way to start your morning before a class or an exam. Considering breakfast is the most important meal of the day, it is important to make sure to enjoy your meal.

You can whip up this treat in a cup or bowl in your microwave and take it to-go, or spice it up by adding some powdered sugar or berries.

No matter how you shake up this classic recipe, you can’t go wrong with a sweet breakfast that’s made for the busy college student. Bring the taste of the diner or the local IHOP to your dorm room this season with this cinnamon-maple take on a classic breakfast treat.

Ingredients:



¼ cup egg whites, about two eggs

2 tablespoons of unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 no-calorie sweetener packet

¾ teaspoon of maple extract

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

2 bread slices

2 tablespoons of lite pancake syrup

Optional:

1 tablespoon of powdered sugar

Berries

Instructions:

1. Whisk eggs, milk, sweetener, maple extract and cinnamon in a microwave-safe cup or bowl.

2. Cut each bread slice into four squares and add pieces in the cup or bowl. Stir gently with a fork to coat all bread pieces in the liquid mixture.

3. Cover with microwave-safe covering and microwave for one minute.

4. Remove from microwave and gently stir with fork. Remove microwave-safe covering.

5. Microwave again for 45 seconds.

6. Let sit in microwave for one minute.

7. Pour pancake syrup on top and enjoy!