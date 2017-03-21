Two runners finish in top 20 at National Championships

By Nicole DeStefano

Staff Writer

Two of the College’s own competed at the 2017 Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 10. Senior Jake Lindacher and sophomore Noah Osterhus represented the Lions in their respective races at the Al B. Carius Track at North Central College in Naperville, Ill.

Lindacher raced in the preliminary heat for the 60-meter hurdles. Lindacher sprinted to a fourth-place finish, placing 11th overall.

“After not being able to compete last year due to injury, it was just great to be back at Nationals,” Lindacher said. “It’s always such an unforgettable experience.”

In the 800-meter dash, Osterhus finished 14th overall. He clocked in at 1:59.40.

“Indoor was a good season for the team and being so young as a whole, it was certainly a learning experience for many of us,” Lindacher said. “I’m excited to see how everyone uses that experience to carry the energy and momentum from indoor into the outdoor season.”

Both the women’s and men’s track teams will compete next at the Ursinus College Invitational on Saturday, March 25, as the spring season begins.