Lions cause a racket indoors

Miguel Gonzalez

Sports Editor

After starting the season undefeated, the Lions took their first loss against the Colby College Mules, 3-6, at the Student Recreation Center on March 11. The Lions then blasted Goucher College on March 12, 9-0.

The Mules dominated in both doubles and singles. The lone Lions win in the doubles competition came from sophomores Matt Puig and Mitchel Sanders, who defeated junior Shaw Speer and senior Cam Hillier. Junior Chris D’Agostino nearly won his match against Speer until Speer fired back and broke through a deuce.

“Colby College came to compete,” head coach Scott Dicheck said. “Everyone played hard, but there is much to improve and learn early in the season.”

Sophomore Tim Gavornik and senior Mike Stanley were the only victorious Lions in singles. Gavornik and Stanley swept their opponents in straight sets, however, their efforts only decreased the Lions losing margin to three points. The following day, the Lions resurged and shutout Goucher College, 9-0. Sophomore Jack August and Stanley only allowed one point in their 8-1 win against Gophers freshman Slade Dumas and sophomore Elliot Diehl.

In singles, the Lions buried the Gophers and swept each match. In his singles match, Stanley shunned Gophers freshman Frankie Mullinix and earned a shutout in straight sets.

“Stanley gives it his 100 percent at the court,” Dicheck said. “Stanley is a great competitor. No matter who’s at the other end of the court, Stanley will always to be prepared.”

Gavornik only allowed two points against Gophers sophomore Josiah Meekins. Well into March, the Lions look forward to warmer weather, as they hope to transition to the College’s outdoor tennis courts.