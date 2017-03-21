Freshman wrestler achieves All-American status

By Maximillian C. Burgos

The College concluded its wrestling season on March 11 in La Crosse, Wis., at the NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championships. The team finished 35th out of 68 teams in the competition with freshman Dan Kilroy earning All-American honors.

Kilroy, who weighs 174 pounds, is the second active Lion to place eighth nationally next to senior Doug Hamann.

Kilroy’s season has been a truly successful one, leading the team with 29 wins and 12 pins. He now joins the legacy of Lions achieving All-American status. The team has had at least one All-American during the past 47 seasons.

“My season has been about dreaming big, working hard and taking advantage of opportunities,” Kilroy said. “I have countless people to thank for helping me to be successful. It is an amazing feeling to achieve my goal.”

After an opening round loss, Kilroy won two straight matches to earn his All-American status. Ultimately, Kilroy lost to senior Mike Labell of Johnson & Wales University in the seventh-place match. Kilroy fought hard, but finished eighth in the end.

Head coach Joe Galante’s confidence in his wrestlers never wavered. Before the NCAA D-III Eastern Regional Tournament, he told The Signal the Lions were the team to look out for, and he had no doubt that his wrestlers will move on to the National stage.

His confidence was repaid by Kilroy’s eighth place and All-American finish.

“Having a freshman All-American is important to the growth of our program,” Galante said.

The Lions have a lot of young talent that have the potential to gain an All-American status in the future. The Lions finished a turbulent year with a record of 12-13, marking the first time the wrestling team has finished a losing record under Galante.

The team aims to improve for next year, however, the Lions effort is never a question. With 47 consecutive years with an All-American wrestler, the Lions have a strong legacy to tap into in the coming years.