SG approves president’s office hours

By Megan Kelly

Staff Writer

Student Government held a meeting before spring break on March 8 to approve the Stand-Up Comedy Club, determine office hours for SG’s executive president and vice president and see the T-shirt design for the T-shirt Swap.

Student Government approved the Stand-Up Comedy Club, which aims to put on performances at the College, teach club members about the art of stand-up comedy and bring in outside comedians to perform.

Now that it has been funded and recognized, the Stand-Up Comedy Club hopes to begin performing at Traditions, as the intimate environment is optimal for gauging the audience’s reaction while performing.

The Stand-Up Comedy Club also wants to have regular service trips and co-sponsor comedy events with other clubs. Before the club was recognized, the only outlets for students to perform comedy acts were through the College Union Board, which usually only holds one comedy event per semester, and the improv comedy troupe, the Mixed Signals.

SG also passed Bill B-S2017-02, which proposed that the executive president and executive vice president of SG hold office hours each week. The executive president will be required to have eight office hours a week, four of which must be held during regular business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The executive vice president has to hold six office hours, three of which must be during the aforementioned business hours. The bill’s goal is to make both the executive president and vice president more accessible to those who are not in SG, but want to bring an issue to SG’s attention.

“(SG) can contact the executive vice president and the president, and they are always there for us, which is something that is phenomenal. But the general student body can’t just shoot them a text and say, ‘Hey, let’s meet up,’” said Dana Disarno, Student Trustee. “I think it’s really important to have these hours, so that the general body can come in.”

The T-shirt design for the T-shirt Swap was revealed. It will be a white, short-sleeved crew neck that says, “TCNJ LIONS” in navy blue and feature a navy silhouette of a lion standing on it’s hind legs.

The Class of 2018 announced that its tank top sale is cancelled, but students can still buy other merchandise.

In addition, TCNJ’s Got Talent auditions will take place on Wednesday, March 22, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on March 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.