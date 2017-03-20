Scent of smoke puts student in cuffs

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager

No thank you for smoking

On March 6 at approximately 3:35 p.m., two Campus Police officers were dispatched to Wolfe Hall on a report of a student setting paper on fire in their dorm room. The officers knocked on the suspected student’s door. When the student answered the door, the responding officers could smell a burnt odor in the air, according to Campus Police. The officers then observed a lighter and a piece of paper with burnt edges. The suspected student told the officers that he burns paper because he likes the smell of smoke, Campus Police said.

The evidence was collected by one of the officers who transported it back to Police Headquarters. The other officer stayed with the student until backup arrived at 3:38 p.m. Pro-staff arrived on the scene at 3:41 p.m., police said. The student was told by Campus Police that he would be removed from his campus residence hall temporarily, pending a hearing with TCNJ Student Conduct.

The student was then placed under arrest for criminal mischief. The student was handcuffed, searched without incident and transported to Police Headquarters for processing, according to Campus Police.

The male student was placed in a holding room and secured to the bench at 4:15 p.m. At approximately 4:41 p.m. the student was escorted by an officer back to his dorm. The evidence was placed in the evidence safe at Police Headquarters.

Lost license plate perplexes student

On March 8 at 11 a.m., a female went to Police Headquarters to report a lost front license plate. The female advised the officer that she parked her vehicle in Lot 18 at 1 p.m. on March 7 and noticed that the plate was missing when she arrived home at 5 p.m., Campus Police said.

The female told the officer that she checked the area and could not find her license plate anywhere. The Campus Police officer advised the female to turn in the old license plate to the Department of Motor Vehicles, which would then issue her a new one.

Windstar window smashed

On March 5 at approximately 9:40 a.m., a Campus Police officer was on patrol and observed a van parked in Lot 8 with the rear driver’s side panel window shattered. The van was a 2000 white Ford Windstar owned by the College, according to police reports. Two other officers arrived on the scene.

Upon further investigation, the officers observed a 12 oz. brown beer bottle lying on the ground near the shattered glass pieces next to the van, Campus Police said. One of the officers took photographs of the damaged window and beer bottle. The estimated value of the window is $250, according to Campus Police.

Wallet woes plague student

On March 2, a male went to Police Headquarters to report a lost wallet. He stated that he lost his wallet in Forcina Hall between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m, according to Campus Police. The male searched Forcina Hall with negative results and returned days later to look again, but he was still unable to find his wallet. The male was advised to call his credit card company to cancel his Visa debit card, Campus Police said. The male was given a copy of the Victim Notification Form and advised to call Campus Police if he were to recover his property.