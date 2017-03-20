Housing selection odds are one in a million

By Kristen Frolich



Students all around campus recently endured the stress of the College’s housing lottery. They are constantly asking, “Who do I want to be roommates with? Where do I want to live on campus? Do I even want to live on campus?”

I know that’s what I have been constantly asking myself. How can I make all of these decisions that impact my next academic year if I don’t even know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight?

I definitely know that I have fallen victim to the housing lottery stress, as I have never had to pick where I was going to live until this year. My friends and I, however, have been discussing living together next year on campus during the first semester, so we were all excited when the assigned time slots came out on Feb. 27.

I assumed that either myself or one of my friends would get an early time slot so we would be able to achieve a rising sophomore housing goal: living in Decker Hall.

My friends and I have all heard that Decker is known as the social building for sophomores and is basically like living in the the Towers for another year. Not only did we want Decker, but we wanted to be in a double-triple room — though there are only two per floor — since we are a group of five girls.

Finally, Feb. 27 rolled around, and I was so excited to open my email. That excitement faded once I saw that I got a 3:30 p.m. time slot. Luckily, my roommate was scheduled for 11 a.m. and my friend received a 10:30 a.m. time slot.

Consequently, we all were sure that we would get the double-triple, or at least a double-double, room in Decker.

By the time my friend’s 10:30 a.m. time slot came, all double-triple and double-double rooms were taken. The only option that we had was to separate due to our time slots, causing my roommate and I to be in New Residence Hall, two of my friends in Cromwell Hall and another in Townhouses East.

At the end of the whole housing process, I was amazed at how many rising sophomores desired to be in Decker since it is known as the most social residence building. Just because a residence hall is acclaimed for being social does not mean the other buildings will not provide you with the same experience or that you will not meet new people. That is up to you.



Although the housing lottery was not in favor of my friends and I, I’m confident that we will still make the most of our sophomore experience.