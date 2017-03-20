Celebritease: Latest ‘Bachelor’ accused of inauthenticity

By Mackenzie Cutruzzula

Columnist

Bachelor Nation can finally take a sigh of relief as bad boy Nick Viall’s season has finally ended. Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, a special education teacher from Canada. Months after the final rose was handed out, along with an engagement ring, the couple was finally able to enjoy their first public date.

Immediately, the Twittersphere noticed that the couple appeared awkward and the show was accused of being inauthentic.

Another slight flub from “The Bachelor” finale included a reused ring. Viall proposed with a 3.75-carat round-cut center diamond stone surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds and two larger baguette-cut diamonds, made by celebrity jeweler Neil Lane, however, viewers noticed that the ring looked familiar. Coincidentally, Robby Hayes used the exact ring to propose to JoJo Fletcher in season 12, where he was rejected.

“I bring six rings and over the years, over the nine years, some are the same, some have changed settings or are re-designed, and some are totally new,” Lane told PEOPLE.

In other news, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski eloped over the weekend to avoid drama. Sadoski showed off his wedding band on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where he talked about the intimate event.

Maybe Viall and Grimaldi should follow in their footsteps, since the couple is expecting their first child together and have been engaged since last September.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has been anything but shy when it comes to showing off her boyfriend and basketball player Tristan Thompson. The two recently spent a vacation at the beach, where Kardashian called Thompson “my love” in an Instagram post.

She also threw her new beau a gold-themed birthday bash. Posting a loving photo on Instagram of the two gazing into each other’s eyes, Kardashian seems to have officially put ex-husband Lamar Odom in the past.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this,” Kardashian said in the caption.

To ring in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated together in London on Friday, March 17. Middleton wore a deep green coat with a matching hat as she greeted residents. The two also participated in the Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Household Cavalry Barracks and then drank a pint of Guinness beer for extra measure.

It’s pretty lucky being famous, right?