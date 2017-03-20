Canadian judge resigns after making inappropriate comments

By Eric Preisler

Staff Writer

Canadian Federal Judge Robin Camp resigned on March 9 after the Canadian Judicial Council recommended his firing,The New York Times reported.

Camp’s resignation comes after the scrutiny of his inappropriate comments made toward a sexual assault complainant in 2014, according to the same source.

Camp asked the female 19-year-old complainant, “Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?” according to NPR.

During the trial, Camp also commented, “Sex and pain sometimes go together. … That’s not necessarily a bad thing,” NPR reported.

Camp acquitted the accused perpetrator, Alexander Wagar, according to CNN.

Camp gave Wagar the following advice for his “male friends” when they encounter women: “Be very careful. To protect themselves, they have to be very careful,” CNN reported.

Attention was called to the 2014 trial after Alice Woolley, a law professor at the University of Calgary, filed a complaint about Camp’s behavior during the trial. Eventually, several online petitions calling for Camp’s removal were made, and Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley requested for the Judicial Council to review Camp’s behavior, according to NPR.

After Camp’s comments came to light, the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a new trial in which Wagar was found not guilty for a second time, CNN reported.

According to the Judicial Council, “(Camp) spoke in a manner that was at times condescending, humiliating and disrespectful,” NPR reported.

Camp, who was originally a judge in South Africa, had no knowledge of Canadian criminal law and no training on sexual assault cases, however, he became a federal judge in 2015, according to CNN.

In Camp’s resignation announcement, he apologized “to everyone who was hurt by my comments,” CNN reported.

The Judicial Council said his actions made him unfit for his role as a judge.

“The judge’s conduct… was so manifestly and profoundly destructive of the concept of impartiality, integrity and independence of the judicial role that the judge was rendered incapable of executing the judicial office,” the Judicial Council said, according to NPR.

Camp will not be eligible for any pension, payment or compensation because of his resignation, NPR reported.