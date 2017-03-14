Lions Plate: Mini chicken pot pies

By Julia Dzurillay

Columnist

As the snow melts and the flowers grow, the baking season begins to vanish. While I am the type of person who can eat soup all year round, some believe that the spring season dictates meals. Some of the best comfort foods are not enjoyed once spring rolls around, but I say throw that idea out the window.

Who says you can’t have hot tea in May, bake pumpkin pie in July or enjoy chicken pot pies in March? I am here to say you can.

Our mini chicken pot pie recipe is a perfect personal and shareable meal to eat with friends. If you are cooking for a small number of people, don’t be afraid to throw the leftovers in a bag and freeze them.

This is a recipe designed for beginners to test the waters of cooking, but luckily, there is no sacrificing flavor with this delicious treat.

Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of butter

1 package (10 oz.) of frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup of diced, cooked chicken

1 can (10 3/4 oz.) of condensed cream of chicken soup

1 can (16.3 oz.) of Pillsbury Grands!™ flaky layers biscuits

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375° F.

2. Cook the frozen mixed vegetables in a small pot according to the directions on wrapper.

3. In a medium bowl, mix together the cooked vegetables, chicken and soup.

4. Coat muffin tray with melted butter to prevent sticking. Firmly press one biscuit into each muffin cup, smush the biscuit along the bottom and the sides of the cup to form a liner.

5. Add the chicken and vegetable mix into each biscuit-lined muffin cup.

6. Bake at 375°F for about 25 minutes or until the biscuits are a golden brown.

7. Remove from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before removing each pot pie from the tray.