Campus Police hunts for public masturbator outside gym

By Brielle Bryan

Production Manager

Masked-turbator strikes

On Wednesday, March 1, Campus Police sent out an emergency text alert regarding a suspect seen masturbating outside of the Campus Town Fitness Center. According to Campus Police, the suspect is a white male with a light complexion, approximately 6 feet tall and of an unknown age. The male was wearing a black sweatshirt, black ski mask and khaki pants, according to the alert. Anyone with additional information were advised to contact Campus Police.

Unknown female in the Haus

On Feb. 28 at 2:10 a.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to investigate a suspicious female in Hausdoerffer Hall. Upon arrival, the officer met with three Community Advisers who stated the female had been in the lounge area for approximately three hours, according to police reports.

One of the Hausdoerffer residents said the female told her that she was a freshman at the College who had been dropped off by her cousin. The officer on the scene heard the door close from the lounge area to the rear patio and followed the female student outside.

The female was walking toward the rear of a house on Pennington Road when the officer caught up with her and asked if she had exited the building.

According to Campus Police, the female said, “Yes. I was just charging my phone.”

The officer told the female that she was not free to go and had her detained until it could be determined if whether she was allowed to be in the residence hall. According to Campus Police, the female said she did not have any form of identification, and she was originally from New York.

The officer asked the female her name and date of birth. The name and birthdate that the female gave did not show up in Campus Police’s system, according to police reports. The female also told the officer that her cousin was a student and had dropped her off so that she could charge her phone.

When the Campus Police officer asked the female about her cousin’s first and last name, she said she didn’t know his last name. The officer escorted the female from the patio back into Hausdoerffer’s lounge. Another officer arrived on the scene for assistance. The female then admitted to withholding her cousin’s last name, which she provided with his cell phone number, Campus Police said.

The officers tried to call the female’s alleged cousin, who did not pick up the phone, and were informed by dispatch that the cousin was not a student.

After viewing the female’s valid New York Driver’s License, police said the last name and birthdate of the female was different from what she had described. At 3:20 a.m., the female asked to plug in her cell phone, police said.

While she was sliding over a couch toward an outlet, the female complained of pain in her left arm. The female said she “tweaked” an old injury and requested to go to the hospital, according to Campus Police. TCNJ EMS and Ewing Township EMS arrived on the scene at 3:43 a.m. The female was issued a summons for trespassing and was transported to a hospital at 3:55 a.m.

Lighter leads to weed

On Feb. 26 at approximately 9:05 p.m., two Campus Police officers were conducting foot patrol near Green Lane Fields when they briefly observed a flame believed to be coming from a lighter.

The officers walked toward the location of the flame and observed two male students sitting on a metal bench. According to Campus Police, as they got closer to the male students, the smell of burnt marijuana grew stronger. After identifying themselves, the officers instructed one of the males to place his pipe on the ground, turn around and put his hands behind his back. Around 9:15 p.m., he was placed under arrest.

The other officer frisked the other male student on the scene to check for weapons. The officer felt something in the student’s front left jacket pocket. Campus Police said the student pulled a metal marijuana grinding tool out of his jacket pocket, and the male student was placed under arrest. Upon further search of the male student, the officers located a white prescription pill bottle containing two Ziploc bags with marijuana residue. The officers also found a multi-colored glass pipe, approximately 5 inches in length, containing burnt leafy residue believed to be marijuana.

Both males were transported back to Police Headquarters for processing at 9:27 p.m. They were read the Uniform Mercer County Rights Form at 9:35 p.m., and both males students were fingerprinted, photographed and issued a summons for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. At 11:30 p.m., the students were escorted back to their residence halls.

Student did start the fire

On Feb. 28 at approximately 9:10 p.m., a Campus Police officer was dispatched to Lot 10 on a report of a group of males starting a fire. Upon arrival, the officer said she saw four males and one female standing near the back wall of Lot 10, according to police reports.

When the officer pulled her vehicle up to the group, a few of them looked at her and started to walk away. The officer exited her vehicle and told the group to stay there and move back to the wall.

According to Campus Police, there was an odor of smoke in the air, but no smoke or fire in plain sight. All five individuals complied and moved against the wall. Two more officers arrived on the scene. The individuals were then instructed to spread out against the wall and show the officers their IDs, to which they complied, according to police.

The officers asked the group what they were doing there, and the individuals said they were just hanging out. When asked if they were doing anything with fire or smoke, the group denied all questions and said they were not playing with fire, according to Campus Police.

The individuals agreed that they also smelled an odor of smoke, but did not know where it was coming from.

While continuing to question the individuals, the officers observed a pile of ashes in the middle of the roadway in Lot 10, with a pile of napkins sitting next to it. One of the officers pointed to the pile and asked them about it.

Two of the individuals said it was a pile of ashes, Campus Police said. One of the officers asked where it came from, but they said they didn’t know.

One of them then admitted that he was responsible for the pile of ashes, and he used his lighter to light the napkins. When asked why he did it, Campus Police said he responded by saying, “There is no good reason,” according to police reports.

The other four individuals were released. The individual who admitted to starting the fire was placed under arrest and transported back to Police Headquarters. The male was issued a summons for criminal mischief and was released at approximately 10:05 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact Campus Police at 609-771-2345.